PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Raikes settling right in

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Connor Lew goes up against Auburn’s deep defensive line in every practice.

Two noseguards in particular, one a returning veteran and the other a veteran transfer, have been giving him the most trouble.

“Definitely Jayson Jones and Isaiah Raikes, the new addition,” said Lew. “I think he's gonna be really good for us.”

Raikes has stood out during the first week of fall camp.
Raikes has stood out during the first week of fall camp. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)
Advertisement

Jones is entering his third season at Auburn after transferring from Oregon in 2022. Raikes played at Texas A&M last fall before spending the spring at USC.

He’s reunited with new Auburn defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, who served as the DC at Texas A&M the previous two seasons.

“Raikes has been showing up every single day. Short, stocky guy and he shows up to work and his intensity’s there,” said Jones. “He's been with Durkin, so he knows what Durkin expects — his hands and his pad level, everything about him.

“Again, he's showing up every single day with his production and his demeanor too. He just wants to go get it, he wants to get better and he wants to be coached. And you see that on the field and off the field.”

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL29kOGVDd1A0emFRP3NpPTVzVzNkcEJMQjFfRk1wOTA/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Raikes has helped Jones adjust to his third defensive coordinator in three years at Auburn.

“Yeah, he told me some key stuff that he learned last year and he uses even right now,” said Jones. “I’m an older guy, can easily be naive and just not listen. But I mean he's been with the guy so I might as well listen and understand where he's coming from. I understand Durkin’s perspective as well.”

The Tigers will take off Thursday and return to practice Friday morning.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvaXNhaWFoLXJhaWtlcy1zZXR0bGluZy1yaWdodC1pbi1hdWJ1cm4t dGlnZXJzLWZvb3RiYWxsIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIg cyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5h c3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVy c2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJz aW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2Nz LmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsK ICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0 NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhdWJ1cm4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3Ml MkZpc2FpYWgtcmFpa2VzLXNldHRsaW5nLXJpZ2h0LWluLWF1YnVybi10aWdl cnMtZm9vdGJhbGwmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2Zy PTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4K Cgo=