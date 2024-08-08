Raikes settling right in
AUBURN | Connor Lew goes up against Auburn’s deep defensive line in every practice.
Two noseguards in particular, one a returning veteran and the other a veteran transfer, have been giving him the most trouble.
“Definitely Jayson Jones and Isaiah Raikes, the new addition,” said Lew. “I think he's gonna be really good for us.”
Jones is entering his third season at Auburn after transferring from Oregon in 2022. Raikes played at Texas A&M last fall before spending the spring at USC.
He’s reunited with new Auburn defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, who served as the DC at Texas A&M the previous two seasons.
“Raikes has been showing up every single day. Short, stocky guy and he shows up to work and his intensity’s there,” said Jones. “He's been with Durkin, so he knows what Durkin expects — his hands and his pad level, everything about him.
“Again, he's showing up every single day with his production and his demeanor too. He just wants to go get it, he wants to get better and he wants to be coached. And you see that on the field and off the field.”
Raikes has helped Jones adjust to his third defensive coordinator in three years at Auburn.
“Yeah, he told me some key stuff that he learned last year and he uses even right now,” said Jones. “I’m an older guy, can easily be naive and just not listen. But I mean he's been with the guy so I might as well listen and understand where he's coming from. I understand Durkin’s perspective as well.”
The Tigers will take off Thursday and return to practice Friday morning.