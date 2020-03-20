Following his freshman season, the 6-foot-6 wing Okoro is looking to test the NBA draft waters, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl told beat reporters during a teleconference Friday.

Isaac Okoro is making himself eligible for the NBA draft process. The logistics of that process' events are uncertain, however.

However, Pearl said he's "certain" that more NBA draft process dates will continue to be pushed back due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in the United States. The NBA draft itself, currently scheduled for June 25 in Brooklyn, has a chance to be affected, as well.

Pearl said he'll remain in contact with Okoro daily about how to adequately prepare and how to go about this process, regardless of what happens to the camps and evaluation periods because of the virus.

Pearl and Auburn were told by NBA scouts for most of the 2019-20 season that Okoro will be a lottery pick. The defensive specialist who also averaged 13 points per game with the Tigers was at one point — and still is, in a few mock drafts — considered a top-5 pick.

Pearl said if Okoro receives that same feedback whenever and however the draft process is carried out, the coach will tell him he should take advantage of it and become an NBA player.

