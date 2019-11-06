"He's healthier than he was last week," Malzahn said Wednesday night. "I still can’t say he’s 100 percent right now, but he’s been practicing. Practicing with a knee brace and everything that goes with it. Our goal is that he’ll be back 100 percent before we play Georgia. So we’ll continue to strive for that."

Coach Gus Malzahn said Wednesday that Whitlow, who spent the first six games as Auburn's top producer at tailback, has continued progressing from the knee surgery he underwent on Oct. 8. The sophomore practiced with the team Wednesday night, but didn't participate in contact drills.

Boobee Whitlow didn't play in the win against Ole Miss last weekend after earning a cameo role in the loss to LSU a week earlier. That's because Auburn didn't need him this time around.

That's a fine goal. Prior to his injury, suffered during the late stages of Auburn's loss at Florida, Whitlow was the team's most consistently useful offensive performer. Since then, however, freshman D.J. Williams has been at least as effective with the ball in his hands.

In fact, Williams is averaging 5.5 yards per carry this season. Whitlow is at 4.9.

The freshman is a more patient runner. Auburn tends to run more inside zone with Williams on the field — a blocking paradigm that seems to work better for the Tigers' offensive line — because of his ability to diagnose blocks. Williams also has shown an ability to fall forward for additional yardage, though Whitlow certainly isn't shy about initiating contact.

So who will start against Georgia?

Malzahn actually has started Kam Martin during each of the past three games.

Still, Martin has given way to Williams in all three games as well. Will Williams be forced to concede carries to Whitlow against the Bulldogs?

"We've got a handful of guys that are playing at a high level," Malzahn said. "I will say this: If (Whitlow) comes back ready, 100 percent, I think he’s going to help us. I think everybody knows that. D.J. has been doing a really good job, as have Kam and (Shaun) Shivers. I think they’ve done a solid job when they’ve been called upon, too.”

Malzahn isn't tipping his hand about his hierarchy at tailback, but he was forthcoming when asked what he likes best about Williams' recent run of form.

"He’ll get nothing but better," the head coach said. "He’s a real football-savvy guy. He can break tackles. He’s tough to tackle one on one. He’s got really good balance. So, you know, I’ve been real encouraged with his start carrying the football.”