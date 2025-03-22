Irish powers AU to extra-inning win

"We just found a way to win," said AU coach Butch Thompson. "Ike Irish with five hits. He showed out. It’s been over a decade since somebody had five hits in a league game, which is pretty impressive. That’s what Ike Irish means to our program. He was ready to carry us today."

The All-American lined a solo home run just inside the right field foul pole in the 11th inning to give the 16th-ranked Tigers an 8-7 win over No. 24 Kentucky.

LEXINGTON | It looked like Auburn was about to suffer a heartbreaking defeat. Ike Irish had other plans.

Auburn, which improves to 19-4 overall and 3-1 in the SEC, blew a four-run lead in the ninth and had to battle out of a bases-loaded jam in the 10th just to make it to the 11th.

Parker Carlson came in with the bases loaded and two outs in the 10th, ending the threat on a groundout to third base. The Wildcats got a runner on third with two outs in the 11th, but Carlson threw the runner out trying to steal home to end the game.

Carlson (2-1) earned the win without allowing a hit in 1.1 innings.

"That game was the epitome of what we’re about as a team right now," said Carlson. "We’re not going to give up any at-bats. Whatever doesn’t go our way, it’s baseball. Today was just the epitome of staying in the fight and just finding a way to win a ballgame."

Irish, in his second game back from a fractured scapula, was 5 of 6 with three runs scored, two home runs and two RBI. His solo home run well over the right field wall in the ninth gave the Tigers what looked like a comfortable 7-3 lead.

"It’s about time I got my timing right. I’ve been looking for it all year," said Irish. "Today I was finally on time and was able to get some swings off. We got to come back tomorrow and try to finish these guys off."

UK”s rally started when AU’s closer Ryan Hetzler was brought in to start the ninth after Cam Tilly had come in to strike out the side in the eighth.

A pair of singles, a wild pitch and back-to-back RBI-groundouts had AU clinging to a 7-5 lead with two outs. Cole Hage then claimed he was hit by a pitch, which was given after a lengthy review.

The game appeared to end on a diving catch by Bub Terrell in left field, but the umpire ruled he trapped the ball and the call was upheld after another lengthy review. Patrick Herrera was credited with a double and Hudson Brown followed with a double to tie the game.

Kentucky jumped on top 3-2 with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Auburn responded quickly as Irish led off the sixth with a double and scored on a single by Chris Rembert. Cade Belyeu followed with a ground-rule double and Deric Fabian and Eric Snow had back-to-back RBI-singles.

Bub Terrell finished off the four-run sixth with a fielder’s choice that allowed Fabian to score from third base.

AU starter Cade Fisher had his longest outing of the season, holding UK to one run on two hits in 4.0 innings. He struck out one and walked one on 56 pitches.

Andreas Alvarez allowed two runs on four hits in 3.0 innings before Tilly came on in the eighth with no outs and runners on first and second and struck out the side. Hayden Murphy allowed one hit in 0.2 innings and Jackson Sanders one walk in 0.1.

The Tigers scored a run in the first on a two-out, RBI-single by Chase Fralick and another in the second on a sacrifice fly by Fabian.

Belyeu was 2 of 5 with two runs scored and Fabian 1 of 4 with two RBI.

Auburn will go for the sweep Sunday at 10 a.m. CT on SECN+.