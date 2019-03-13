Auburn has reached a temporary decision on Ira Bowman's status with the basketball program.

The Tigers assistant coach has been placed on administrative leave, a source told AuburnSports.com.

The Auburn athletics department issued a statement shortly after this initial report.

"As we continue to gather information regarding a situation that recently arose, it is important that we be thorough and proactive, yet prudent and cautious. Therefore, Ira Bowman will not coach or participate in any responsibilities with the men’s basketball program until we fully assess all the issues," the statement said.

This decision comes in response to court testimony by Bowman's former Penn colleague Jerome Allen who said he and Bowman were aware of and involved in a college basketball bribery situation.

To be clear, Bowman hasn't been fired from his post with Auburn. He has only been put on administrative leave.

On Tuesday, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl addressed the matter.

"We are aware of the reports that are out there. Currently, we and our administration are gathering facts," Pearl said. "Until we know more, it would be premature for me to comment on anything further. Therefore, I won't be answering any questions regarding this other than to say we are aware of the reports. We are gathering information and facts."

Allen, a former Penn basketball coach, testified last week he agreed to receive roughly $300,000 from a player's parent to get said player on the basketball team, according to a Philly.com report. Bowman's alleged involvement in the scheme began, per Allen's testimony, once Allen had been let go by the Quakers. Allen alleged at that time Bowman took over control of the account. Though, he said Bowman had been aware of the arrangement prior to that time.

These details emerged amid a Medicaid and Medicare fraud investigation centering around healthcare executive Phillip Esformes, the parent of the player involved.

Ira Bowman has been on Auburn's staff since July 2018. He came to the Plains from Penn where he spent the six seasons previously.