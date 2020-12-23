AuburnSports - Iowa State DT transfer: Harsin homerun hire for Auburn

Iowa State defensive tackle Latrell Bankston on Wednesday announced his intentions to transfer. Bankston, who played high school ball at Woodstock (Ga.) and then two years at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College before signing with Iowa State, should have plenty of options to play out his college eligibility. Could Auburn be one? Bankston hopes so. “I’ve always been interested in Auburn,” Bankston said. “I was high on Auburn in junior college. With Coach (Bryan) Harsin now being there, it is definitely an option.”

Bankston and Harsin have a prior relationship. Harsin recruited Bankston to Boise State. Bankston ultimately signed with Iowa State, but a bond between coach and recruit was formed. Bankston had very high praise for Harsin, who was named Auburn’s new coach on Tuesday. “I know a lot about Coach Harsin,” Bankston said. “Coach Harsin was the reason I was really high on Boise State. Everything you would want in a head coach, Coach Harsin has. “He’s family oriented. He takes his players really seriously. He’s really disciplined. He’s a strict coach. But at the same time, he’s a player’s coach, too.”