AuburnSports - Iowa State DT transfer: Harsin homerun hire for Auburn

Iowa State DT transfer: Harsin homerun hire for Auburn
Iowa State defensive tackle Latrell Bankston on Wednesday announced his intentions to transfer.
Bankston, who played high school ball at Woodstock (Ga.) and then two years at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College before signing with Iowa State, should have plenty of options to play out his college eligibility.
Could Auburn be one?
Bankston hopes so.
“I’ve always been interested in Auburn,” Bankston said. “I was high on Auburn in junior college. With Coach (Bryan) Harsin now being there, it is definitely an option.”
Bankston and Harsin have a prior relationship. Harsin recruited Bankston to Boise State. Bankston ultimately signed with Iowa State, but a bond between coach and recruit was formed.
Bankston had very high praise for Harsin, who was named Auburn’s new coach on Tuesday.
“I know a lot about Coach Harsin,” Bankston said. “Coach Harsin was the reason I was really high on Boise State. Everything you would want in a head coach, Coach Harsin has.
“He’s family oriented. He takes his players really seriously. He’s really disciplined. He’s a strict coach. But at the same time, he’s a player’s coach, too.”
Bankston thinks Harsin will be very successful at Auburn.
“Auburn definitely did a great job in hiring Coach Harsin,” Bankston said. “Coach Harsin is going to be a great fit at Auburn. I think he’s going to turn that whole program around.”
Could Bankston be part of it?
“With me and him having a prior relationship, if they are willing to take me, I think Auburn would be a really good landing spot for me,” Bankston said.
As a junior in 2020, Bankston had 16 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. He has two years of eligibility remaining.