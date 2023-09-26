AUBURN | Injuries have hit Auburn’s secondary pretty hard this season and they played a part in two of Texas A&M’s biggest plays last Saturday. The Tigers had to sub in an inexperienced backup on the Aggies’ two touchdown passes early in the second half, which blew open a tight game. “We were down to our third-team weak safety who obviously didn't get enough reps,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “We blew two coverages with a guy that just hasn't played a lot of snaps.

Puckett makes an open field tackle against Texas A&M. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“We've got to just keep creating depth. But I thought they played a really solid game and proud of that side. And the staff.” Texas A&M backup quarterback Max Johnson connected with Jake Johnson on a 22-yard touchdown pass and followed that up three minutes later with a 37-yard TD to Evan Stewart to turn a tight 6-3 game into a 20-3 lead midway through the third quarter. Starting nickel Keionte Scott underwent ankle surgery last week and won’t return until later this fall. His top two backups, Donovan Kaufman and J.D. Rhym, were both slowed by injuries. Kaufman fought through them to play 44 snaps while Rhym was limited to just nine. That left Caleb Wooden, the backup weak safety, to move to nickel. When starting weak safety Zion Puckett had to leave the game with a shoulder injury, AU turned to junior Marquise Gilbert, who played 27 snaps against TAMU after totaling just 15 in AUs’ first three games. “Made it really hard when Puckett went down,” said Freeze. “We were already down Keionte. Puckett I would say is the next guy back there that knows everything that's going on. He goes down and Kaufman is in and out. “So we had to play Gilbert a lot in Puckett's place, and we're struggling with depth back there, for sure.”