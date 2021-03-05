AuburnSports - Injured players returning

Injured players returning
AUBURN | The weekend rotation is still in flux, but No. 22 Auburn should have most of its position players available for this weekend’s series against No. 18 Boston College.
It starts with senior left fielder Judd Ward, who Butch Thompson calls the heart and soul of this year’s team. Ward injured the AC joint in his shoulder banging into the outfield wall against Baylor last Saturday.
Ward, who bats leadoff, is hitting .375 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.
“We’ll have to protect Judd from himself because he’ll try to play before he’s ready,” Thompson said. “I do think there’s a chance Friday he could play, but I think more likely Saturday, Sunday.”
Josh Hall, who has played both center and right field, missed last weekend’s Round Rock Classic due to a minor leg injury. He’s batting a team-best .692 with a double, two triples and six RBI.
“I think he would have potentially been in the game (Tuesday) on the rainout,” said Thompson. “From what we thought was going on with Josh, I think he should be full-go by Friday.”
Two of Auburn’s expected weekend starter won’t be in the rotation against the Eagles. Senior Cody Greenhill, who injured his foot fielding a ground ball in last Friday’s 10-inning loss to Oklahoma, could make a relief appearance.
“Cody did throw (Tuesday). He’s back to throwing,” Thompson said. “But if he can put weight on that foot and have a chance to get in there maybe Sunday and throw 20 or 30 pitcher, that would be great. We won’t force that.”
Senior Jack Owen, who has started 21 career games, hasn’t played this season after suffering a dislocated finger during a preseason scrimmage.
“I still think it will be a little time for Jack to get a rhythm going but he is back throwing and that started on Monday,” Thompson said. “To me, that’s exciting. It’s at least taking another step.
“Hopefully, at the first of next week I’ll be able to give you can update on how a week’s worth of throwing has went for Jack and we might start to be able to make better decision on how comfortable he’s feeling and how much shape he feels like is still in his arm.”
|AUBURN
|BOSTON COLLEGE
|
FRI
|
Jr. RH Richard Fitts (0-1, 6.75)
|
Jr. RH Mason Pelio (1-1, 6.00)
|
SAT
|
So. RH Mason Barnett (0-0, 1.69)
|
Jr. RH Emmett Sheehan (2-0, 1.50)
|
SUN
|
So. RH Trace Bright (2-0, 0.82)
|
Fr. LH Joe Vetrano (0-0, 2.45)
Auburn was originally scheduled to face Xavier this weekend but COVID issues within the Musketeers program caused AU to find a new opponent. It worked out well for Boston College, which had its series at Wake Forest cancelled.
“Things are going to come up with the corona,” said infielder Tyler Miller. "It probably won’t be the last time it comes up. But at least we get to play so it’s not too bad. We were looking forward to play Xavier but now we’ve got a ranked team coming in and we get to show what we’ve got with a ranked opponent across from us.”
The Eagles are 6-1 on the season after taking 2 of 3 at No. 11 Duke last weekend. BC is led by preseason ACC Pitcher of the Year Mason Pelio, first-team All-American third baseman Cody Morissette and second-team All-American centerfielder Sal Frelick.
Auburn is 6-2 on the season after dropping games against No. 25 Oklahoma and Baylor, and beating Texas A&M in the Round Rock Classic.
First pitch at Plainsman Park is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT Friday. The series will continue Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Sunday’s finale will be available on SECN+ and ESPN+.