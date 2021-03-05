AuburnSports - Injured players returning

AUBURN | The weekend rotation is still in flux, but No. 22 Auburn should have most of its position players available for this weekend’s series against No. 18 Boston College. It starts with senior left fielder Judd Ward, who Butch Thompson calls the heart and soul of this year’s team. Ward injured the AC joint in his shoulder banging into the outfield wall against Baylor last Saturday. Ward, who bats leadoff, is hitting .375 with a double, two home runs and six RBI. “We’ll have to protect Judd from himself because he’ll try to play before he’s ready,” Thompson said. “I do think there’s a chance Friday he could play, but I think more likely Saturday, Sunday.”

Getting Ward back at the top of the order and in left field would be big for Auburn. (Round Rock Classic)

Josh Hall, who has played both center and right field, missed last weekend’s Round Rock Classic due to a minor leg injury. He’s batting a team-best .692 with a double, two triples and six RBI. “I think he would have potentially been in the game (Tuesday) on the rainout,” said Thompson. “From what we thought was going on with Josh, I think he should be full-go by Friday.” Two of Auburn’s expected weekend starter won’t be in the rotation against the Eagles. Senior Cody Greenhill, who injured his foot fielding a ground ball in last Friday’s 10-inning loss to Oklahoma, could make a relief appearance. “Cody did throw (Tuesday). He’s back to throwing,” Thompson said. “But if he can put weight on that foot and have a chance to get in there maybe Sunday and throw 20 or 30 pitcher, that would be great. We won’t force that.” Senior Jack Owen, who has started 21 career games, hasn’t played this season after suffering a dislocated finger during a preseason scrimmage. “I still think it will be a little time for Jack to get a rhythm going but he is back throwing and that started on Monday,” Thompson said. “To me, that’s exciting. It’s at least taking another step. “Hopefully, at the first of next week I’ll be able to give you can update on how a week’s worth of throwing has went for Jack and we might start to be able to make better decision on how comfortable he’s feeling and how much shape he feels like is still in his arm.”

PITCHING MATCHUPS AUBURN BOSTON COLLEGE FRI Jr. RH Richard Fitts (0-1, 6.75) Jr. RH Mason Pelio (1-1, 6.00) SAT So. RH Mason Barnett (0-0, 1.69) Jr. RH Emmett Sheehan (2-0, 1.50) SUN So. RH Trace Bright (2-0, 0.82) Fr. LH Joe Vetrano (0-0, 2.45)