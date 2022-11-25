Honesty Scott-Grayson and Aicha Coulibaly each scored 22 points, leading the team. Friday's game was Scott-Grayson's first 20-point performance of the season, while it was the third for Coulibaly.

Playing in the events center of The Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Auburn and No. 6 Indiana might have shot the lights out. The two teams combined for 177 points in Friday night's contest, as a 96-81 victory for Indiana in the Las Vegas Invitational.

Somehow, the lights are still on at The Mirage.

Auburn battled in the first, grabbing a 12-10 lead at one point and keeping pace with the No. 6 team in the country. Indiana then scored a couple baskets, took the lead and never looked back.

The Hoosiers built up their lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Tigers 26-16 in the period. They did so by shooting 44% from the field and making four 3-pointers, while Auburn became stagnant.

Indiana led 51-39 at halftime.

The Tigers had their best defensive showing in the third, holding the Hoosiers to less than 20 points in the period. Meanwhile, Auburn's offense shot a game-best 53% from the field in the third, scoring 21 points and cutting the deficit to eight before the fourth.

Auburn couldn't get the job done in the final period, as Indiana outlasted the Tigers to remain undefeated on the season. The Hoosiers had five players score in double figures, led by senior Mackenzie Holmes.

Holmes scored 26 points and had 12 rebounds, good for her second double-double of the year.

The Tigers are back in action tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. CT, facing Colorado State in another game in the Las Vegas Invitational.