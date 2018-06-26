AUBURN | Jamontez Woods hopes Auburn offers, and he’s doing all he can to make it happen.

Woods, a running back from Gadsden City, made the trip to Auburn on Saturday to compete in the Tigers’ High School Tiger Camp IV.

“It went good,” Woods said. “It was really good to get coached up and learn from the coaches.”

Woods worked with running backs coach Tim Horton, who also is Woods’ area recruiter. The coach and player have developed a strong bond throughout Woods’ recruitment.

“Coach Horton is like a father to me,” Woods said.