In-state RB hoping, working for Auburn offer
AUBURN | Jamontez Woods hopes Auburn offers, and he’s doing all he can to make it happen.
Woods, a running back from Gadsden City, made the trip to Auburn on Saturday to compete in the Tigers’ High School Tiger Camp IV.
“It went good,” Woods said. “It was really good to get coached up and learn from the coaches.”
Woods worked with running backs coach Tim Horton, who also is Woods’ area recruiter. The coach and player have developed a strong bond throughout Woods’ recruitment.
“Coach Horton is like a father to me,” Woods said.
Woods met with Horton following camp and received an update on a potential offer.
“He said they’d let me know by the middle of October,” Woods said.
Should Auburn offer, it would greatly impact Woods’ recruitment.
“It would be big,” Woods said. “It would be really special to me.”
Woods has offers from Ole Miss, Troy, Tulane, Arkansas State and Southern Miss, among others, and interest from several SEC schools, including both Auburn and Alabama.
Woods, who stands six-feet tall and weighs 203 pounds, rushed for 868 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.
