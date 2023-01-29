"It went great," McRoy said. "The last time I came here, they didn’t have all this."

The 2024 offensive lineman from Clay-Chalkville High in Pinson, Ala., visited for the Tigers' Junior Day over the weekend. Campus looked a little different from when McRoy visited back in the fall, with the addition of the Woltosz Football Performance Center.

While McRoy was on campus, the staff spent time catching up with the 6-foot-8 lineman. For some staff members, it was a first-time interaction with McRoy. Others had been recruiting him at previous schools, like offensive line coach Josh Thornton, who was previously at Ole Mis.

"The new coaching staff, getting to know everybody." McRoy said about what stuck out about the visit. "Coach Freeze, pretty nice guy. I like him. I knew Coach Thornton since he was at Ole Miss, Coach [Joe] Bernardi, I really kinda touched base with him today, it was pretty cool."

What sticks out about Auburn in general?

"Easily the fanbase," McRoy said. "The fanbase is amazing, probably the best one I’ve ever seen."