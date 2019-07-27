News More News
In-state OL commits to Auburn

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

Auburn’s big recruiting day resulted in a big commitment.

Selma offensive tackle/guard Jeremiah Wright announced his commitment to Auburn after spending the day on campus.


Wright is the sixth offensive lineman to commit to Auburn. He joins junior college tackles Kilian Zierer and Jonathan Buskey, high school tackle Javion Cohen and high school guards/centers Avery Jernigan and Tate Johnson.

Wright chose Auburn over offers from Tennessee and Georgia Tech, among others.

