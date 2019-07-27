In-state OL commits to Auburn
Auburn’s big recruiting day resulted in a big commitment.
Selma offensive tackle/guard Jeremiah Wright announced his commitment to Auburn after spending the day on campus.
Wright is the sixth offensive lineman to commit to Auburn. He joins junior college tackles Kilian Zierer and Jonathan Buskey, high school tackle Javion Cohen and high school guards/centers Avery Jernigan and Tate Johnson.
Wright chose Auburn over offers from Tennessee and Georgia Tech, among others.
2020 OT Jeremiah Wright has committed to Auburn. He explains his decision below.— Nathan King (@byNathanKing) July 27, 2019
"(Auburn) is everything. Everything you need and want, they've got it." pic.twitter.com/cuzRsQZ6rV