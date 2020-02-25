Rivals250 outside linebacker Jeremiah Williams is a high priority for Auburn in the 2021 class, and the Tigers are making sure he knows it. Williams, from Ramsay in Birmingham, spent part of his Monday speaking to Auburn coaches … the entire defensive staff. “I FaceTime’d with all of them,” Williams said. “Coach (Kevin) Steele, Coach T-Will (Travis Williams), Coach (Al) Pogue, Coach G (Rodney Garner), we all talked. And they got to talk to my girl, too. It was real cool. I have good relationships with all of them.”

Williams will meet with the coaches in-person soon. He last visited Auburn in November for the Iron Bowl, but hasn’t been back since. That will change in March or April. “I don’t know what day, but I’ll be back in the spring for a practice,” Williams said. “I’m looking forward to it. I like Auburn. Auburn was my favorite school growing up.” Williams’ childhood loyalties could have an impact on his recruitment. “I’m a big-time Auburn fan, have been since I was in diapers,” he said. “They will be a big factor in my recruitment. Not only was it my favorite school, but I like their defense. Their defense is unique. When you have Brent Venables and Clemson running your defense against LSU (in the national title game), you know you’re doing something right. I would like to be part of something like that.”