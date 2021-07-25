In-state LB ‘shocked’ by Auburn offer

AUBURN | Eric Muse was looking forward to a nice, relaxing visit to Auburn Sunday, but got quite a pleasant surprise shortly after he arrived. Auburn linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding pulled him aside and let the 2023 standout know he had an offer from the Tigers.

Muse is from the same school as Auburn senior OLB T.D. Moultry. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“I was shocked. I wasn’t expecting that,” said Muse, a standout linebacker from Jackson-Olin in Birmingham, Ala. “I feel excited. Just seeing the facilities by itself. Good community.” Muse, 6-foot and 190 pounds, attended AU’s Big Cat recruiting event where he bonded with the new coaching staff. "They’re fun, funny, competitive and got good personalities,” he said. Auburn is Muse’s sixth offer joining Oregon, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and Arizona State.