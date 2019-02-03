AUBURN | Pleasant Grove linebacker Rodney Groce received an offer from Auburn on Saturday and could be close to making a commitment.

“I was really happy about the offer,” Groce said. “It felt good. Auburn is definitely No. 1. I could see myself playing here and (a commitment) could be coming soon. I like the way the coaches have relationships with the players. I like the defensive scheme, the facilities and the campus.”

Groce spent Saturday in Auburn touring the campus, facilities and meeting with the coaches. He met at-length with linebackers coach Travis Williams.

“What stood out the most about (Williams) is his relationships with the linebackers, his players and the people he recruits,” Groce said. “I really like that and really like him as a coach. He said he plans on playing me at inside linebacker.”