In-state LB lists Auburn No. 1, could commit soon
AUBURN | Pleasant Grove linebacker Rodney Groce received an offer from Auburn on Saturday and could be close to making a commitment.
“I was really happy about the offer,” Groce said. “It felt good. Auburn is definitely No. 1. I could see myself playing here and (a commitment) could be coming soon. I like the way the coaches have relationships with the players. I like the defensive scheme, the facilities and the campus.”
Groce spent Saturday in Auburn touring the campus, facilities and meeting with the coaches. He met at-length with linebackers coach Travis Williams.
“What stood out the most about (Williams) is his relationships with the linebackers, his players and the people he recruits,” Groce said. “I really like that and really like him as a coach. He said he plans on playing me at inside linebacker.”
Groce, who measured in at 6-foot-2 and 219 pounds, has several early offers, including ones from Ole Miss, West Virginia, UAB and Troy. He also has interest from LSU, Tennessee and Mississippi State, among others.
Auburn, however, sits firmly atop his list.
“They stand out over everybody,” Groce said. “It’s not even about them being in the SEC or being a Power 5, it’s how the coaches have relationships with the players and they treat you like family.”
Groce visited UAB last week and plans to visit LSU, Mississippi State and Tennessee in the coming weeks. A return trip to Auburn also is a possibility.
“I may be back to Auburn in the next month,” he said.