“I was a big Auburn fan growing up so this is like a dream for me,” Foster-Allen said.

Foster-Allen, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive end, grew up an Auburn fan, received an offer in December and accepted it on Sunday.

Foster-Allen visited Auburn on Saturday. It was his first visit to Auburn.



“I really enjoyed it,” Foster-Allen said. “I talked to Coach (Rodney) Garner. He was telling me how the culture is at Auburn. I really like him. He’s a really good coach and a really good guy.

“He’s like a players coach and has a lot of experience. He definitely knows what he’s doing.”

Foster-Allen also has offers from LSU, Mississippi State, Kansas and Virginia Tech, among others. The one from Auburn, however, was the only one he needed.

“I saw the culture at Auburn (Saturday) and I was very impressed,” he said. “Their facilities are great. The coaches are great. And I grew up dreaming of playing there.”