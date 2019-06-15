News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-15 12:49:57 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state DL camps at Auburn, earns offer

Yfcirgi97vpfgt0c9iqb
Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Anquin Barnes entered the weekend with seven offers. He’ll exit it with eight.Barnes, a Class of 2021 defensive lineman from Robert E. Lee in Montgomery, earned an offer from Auburn after ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}