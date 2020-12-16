AuburnSports - In-state DB will sign with Auburn

In-state DB will sign with Auburn
Auburn has added a signing day commitment.
Armani “AD” Diamond on Wednesday announced he will sign with Auburn.
Diamond, a defensive back from Blount, previously had been committed to Louisiana Tech.
“I’m signing with Auburn,” Diamond said.
Diamond’s recruitment surged in the past two weeks after an impressive showing during the week of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. He had offers from Troy, UAB, Memphis, Arkansas State and Southern Miss, among others. He also had interest from LSU.
Diamond, who is 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, is the teammate of Auburn defensive tackle commit Lee Hunter. Both plan to sign with Auburn on Wednesday.