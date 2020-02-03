In-state DB receives Auburn offer, could commit soon
AUBURN | Blount cornerback Kameron Grays added an offer from Auburn on Saturday.
It was his 16th offer, and could be the last one he needs.
Grays visited for the Tigers’ Junior Day and left with a clear leader.
“Auburn is No. 1,” Grays said. “I like everything about Auburn.”
Grays learned of the offer from defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, who is Grays’ area recruiter.
“Coach Steele came up and told me,” Grays said. “It felt great. I was excited.”
Grays now has offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Missouri and UAB, among others. Auburn, however, could be tough to beat.
“(Saturday) was great,” Grays said. “I liked everything. The coaches, they treat you like family. It’s a good environment. I really liked everything.”
Auburn already has a commitment from Grays’ teammate, four-star defensive lineman Lee Hunter. Grays could join Hunter on Auburn’s commitment list in the coming days.
“It will be soon,” he said.
Grays, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, runs a 4.43-second 40-yard dash.
Extremely Blessed to receive a offer to Auburn University🧡🦅#WAREAGLE @AuburnFootball @MT_Blount_HS_FB pic.twitter.com/jhwnyox9Vu— Kameron Grays 1️⃣7️⃣ (@kaamm_17) February 1, 2020