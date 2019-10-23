AUBURN | Auburn came into fall practice with a couple of openings in its infield and several newcomers and veterans vying for starting positions.

A few weeks in, junior college transfer Garrett Farquhar is making a strong case to earn one of those jobs. Fifth-year head coach Butch Thompson has already singled out Farquhar as one of the team’s hardest workers.



“He competes everyday, he shows up, he hasn’t skipped a rep of anything that he has done,” Thompson said. “He’s caught the eye of his coaches, has the respect of his teammates and I think our fans will feel the same once they get to see him more.



“He’s just a guy that’s out here competing, having great at-bats, low center of gravity, playing the middle infield. We’re moving him around between second, short and third like we are a lot of our guys. He’s come to play every single day and everybody in our uniform respects it.”