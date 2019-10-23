Impressive fall for JUCO transfer
AUBURN | Auburn came into fall practice with a couple of openings in its infield and several newcomers and veterans vying for starting positions.
A few weeks in, junior college transfer Garrett Farquhar is making a strong case to earn one of those jobs. Fifth-year head coach Butch Thompson has already singled out Farquhar as one of the team’s hardest workers.
“He competes everyday, he shows up, he hasn’t skipped a rep of anything that he has done,” Thompson said. “He’s caught the eye of his coaches, has the respect of his teammates and I think our fans will feel the same once they get to see him more.
“He’s just a guy that’s out here competing, having great at-bats, low center of gravity, playing the middle infield. We’re moving him around between second, short and third like we are a lot of our guys. He’s come to play every single day and everybody in our uniform respects it.”
A Hoover, Ala., native, Farquhar spent the past two seasons as the starting shortstop at Shelton State. He hit .363 with 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 31 RBI as a sophomore. He drew 37 walks, struck out 14 times and stole 14 bases.
Farquhar smashed a 3-run home run in an exhibition game at Columbus State two weeks ago.
“It’s been a great transition,” Farquhar said. “Coming from junior college to here has been a big step for me. Have some great teammates in there helping me out and really bonding us together. It’s been good.”
Starting shortstop Will Holland and third baseman Edouard Julien were drafted and signed with MLB after last season's trip to the College World Series. Ryan Bliss, who started at second base as a true freshman last season, is transitioning to shortstop this fall.
If Bliss remains at shortstop, Farquhar will be competing with sophomores Brody Moore and Ed Johnson, true freshman Mason Greer, and junior college transfer Tyler Hill for starting positions at second and third base.
“The guys here are really good. Everybody is really good,” Farquhar said. “I just told myself I’m going to do anything to get on the field. I’m just going to work as hard as I can and whatever happens, happens. Be the best teammate that I can.”
Auburn will conclude fall practice with a three-game intrasquad World Series Nov. 1.