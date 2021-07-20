Impact junior on offense

As Auburn inches closer to fall camp, it's time to start a new series looking at three players on each side of the ball ready to make an impact based on their class.

To clarify, while the NCAA allowed everyone an extra year of eligibility, the players' class will be determined by Auburn's official website and how they list the player. For example, Auburn lists Kobe Hudson as a sophomore and that's how he'll be viewed for this series.

Taking a look at juniors on offense, the options are limited. Auburn lists only eight juniors on the offensive side of the ball. Only one — Bo Nix — has starting experience for Auburn.

Kilian Zierer and Kam Stutts are backup offensive linemen who don't project to make much of an impact this season. Because of the lack of juniors on offense, Nix is the only player that'll be looked at.