Impact junior on offense
As Auburn inches closer to fall camp, it's time to start a new series looking at three players on each side of the ball ready to make an impact based on their class.
To clarify, while the NCAA allowed everyone an extra year of eligibility, the players' class will be determined by Auburn's official website and how they list the player. For example, Auburn lists Kobe Hudson as a sophomore and that's how he'll be viewed for this series.
Taking a look at juniors on offense, the options are limited. Auburn lists only eight juniors on the offensive side of the ball. Only one — Bo Nix — has starting experience for Auburn.
Kilian Zierer and Kam Stutts are backup offensive linemen who don't project to make much of an impact this season. Because of the lack of juniors on offense, Nix is the only player that'll be looked at.
Bo Nix — QB
It's a make-or-break season for Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. Nix was fine during his freshman season, getting the job done at times but showing signs of weakness. Fans and coaches were hoping for him to take a step forward during his sophomore season. Instead, he had fewer yards and touchdowns and more interceptions in less games.
Now, TJ Finley is transferring into the program from LSU and isn't arriving to be a backup. Finley wants to compete for the starting spot.
Nix projects as the starter, but Finley will be constantly pushing him for that starting role.
The new pro-style offense brought in by Bryan Harsin and Mike Bobo should benefit Nix and allow him to perform better, but only if he can eliminate some bad habits. Rolling out of the pocket early, throwing off the back of his foot and other bad habits have hurt Nix.
Not all of it has been Nix's fault as he's been dealt a bad hand with a poor offensive line and an offense not apt for the SEC, but Nix needs to be better this season.
