AuburnSports - Hunter opts out of senior season

Lee Hunter, the No. 5 defensive tackle in the country, announced Monday on Twitter that he plans to opt out of his senior season at Blount.

Auburn’s highest-ranked commitment in the 2021 class is hanging up his high school cleats.

“I’m done with high school football,” Hunter wrote on Twitter. “Gotta stay safe and keep the family safe.”

Hunter’s decision came soon after Blount High School announced its cancellation of Friday’s “Battle of Prichard” game against Vigor. Blount canceled the game Monday morning after the team was quarantined last week for COVID-19 concerns.