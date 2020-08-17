AuburnSports - Hunter opts out of senior season

Hunter opts out of senior season
Auburn’s highest-ranked commitment in the 2021 class is hanging up his high school cleats.
Lee Hunter, the No. 5 defensive tackle in the country, announced Monday on Twitter that he plans to opt out of his senior season at Blount.
“I’m done with high school football,” Hunter wrote on Twitter. “Gotta stay safe and keep the family safe.”
Hunter’s decision came soon after Blount High School announced its cancellation of Friday’s “Battle of Prichard” game against Vigor. Blount canceled the game Monday morning after the team was quarantined last week for COVID-19 concerns.
Hunter now will focus on preparing for Auburn.
“I will be working hard for the next level,” Hunter wrote.
Rivals ranks Hunter, who is 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, the No. 2 player in Alabama and No. 52 in the Rivals100. He has been committed to Auburn since Dec. 3, 2019.
I’m done with high school football gotta stay safe and keep the family safe I will be working hard for the next level💯— Lee_Hunter7 (@The_Fridge7) August 17, 2020