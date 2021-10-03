Hunter clutch, provides big moment in win

"I just think it's a great accomplishment, and we just did what we had to do," Hunter said.

The moment wasn't too big for the freshman who is quickly becoming a star.

AUBURN | Maybe Jarquez Hunter understands what he contributed to on Saturday night. But, of course, the running back would be forgiven if he didn't. Let's face it: much like most of the Tigers, he wasn't alive the last time Auburn went into Death Valley and beat LSU. Yet his touchdown run with 3:11 left in the game brought back memories of Rusty Williams in 1997 before the curse started.

Hunter was quiet for the majority of the game as Mike Bobo decided to use the arm and legs of Bo Nix to try and expose the LSU defense. In all, he had just seven touches with six rush attempts. However, when Bobo called his number with the game hanging in the balance, Hunter took full advantage.

It started with a 44-yard run where the back followed the advice of one of his blockers.

"He told me before the play, 'Just follow me and just cut off my block,'" Hunter said. "That's what he told me. It just started that momentum on that drive."

Which lineman was that? Hunter couldn't recall, but this jump-started the Auburn offense and ended with his one-yard game-winning score. The emergence of the Philadelphia, Miss., native doesn't surprise his teammates who see him every day in practice. Asked about the running back, tight end Tyler Fromm could only gush about his teammates.

"Oh, Jarquez, that dude is a fighter," Fromm said. "Good lord. He runs hard. He gives a lot of effort in practice, too. You just look at the plays he makes in the game, you just know he was doing those in practice."

We are only five games into Hunter's Auburn career, but he's already provided some big moments, including a long-awaited victory in Baton Rouge.

"It was a great one," Hunter said.

Indeed.