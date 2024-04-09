AUBURN | When the transfer portal opens back up in six more days, Auburn is expected to be active, at least in a couple of areas. Following Auburn’s A-Day game Saturday, Hugh Freeze laid out the basics of his plan. “We've got a couple spots left on our roster,” said Freeze. “If you're going to fill it, let's fill it with D-line and receivers. I think that's where we need to add some more depth.”

Lewis was an important addition at WR out of the portal. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Auburn added two defensive linemen during the December portal and both Gage Keys and Trill Carter started the spring game. But there are depth concerns with Jayson Jones, Zykeivous Walker, Keldric Faulk, Quientrail Jamison-Travis and Darron Reed the only other returning scholarship players. The Tigers also added three talented freshmen in January in Amaris Williams, Malik Blocton and T.J. Lindsey, but Freeze would like a little more veteran help at a position that can get banged up through the course of a season. “I like the guys and the effort they're giving over there, I do. I just don't think you can ever have enough of them,” said Freeze. Auburn could also look for help at the Buck position where Jalen McLeod returns as the starter but his three backups are all freshmen in Brenton Williams, who redshirted last fall, and Jamonta Waller and Joe Phillips, who both enrolled in January.