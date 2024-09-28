PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Freeze’s failure costs Auburn dearly

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Auburn’s defense made a big fourth-down stop and on the next play, Jarquez Hunter had a 22-yard run down to the Oklahoma 33-yard line.

With 11:32 second left in the game and the Tigers leading the 21st-ranked Sooners 21-10, all the pieces were in place for an important AU win.

Eight minutes later, those shattered pieces were laying in a pile of ash upon the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium after OU pulled off a 27-21 comeback win.

Freeze gave Thorne the option to run or pass during a crucial fourth quarter against Oklahoma.
Freeze gave Thorne the option to run or pass during a crucial fourth quarter against Oklahoma. (John Reed/USA Today images)
Advertisement

“So it’s one that stings, for sure. I’ve got to help our team get over the edge when you have a chance to win a game like that,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

Freeze probably needs to start with himself and his coaching staff.

After the first down on the OU 33, Auburn’s next two plays were incomplete passes, which stopped the clock. On 3rd and 10, Hunter was stopped for no gain and then Towns McGough missed a 51-yard field goal.

The drive took just 1:31 off the clock, and Freeze put the decision to throw on Thorne’s shoulders and not his own.

“I’ve got to make sure he understands the situation better and we should of had runs there,” said Freeze. “I’ve just got to be clearer with him on what we’re trying to do at that moment in the game.”

It really started to fall apart for Auburn on Oklahoma’s next drive after quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. completed a 60-yard pass to J.J. Hester, which set up a two-yard touchdown run by Jovantae Barnes two plays later.

The Tigers ran the the ball five of the next six times on the ensuing drive with a short pass to Hunter out of the backfield for a third-down conversion the only pass until facing a 3rd and 4 on OU’s 43-yard line.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1dDang3cllqMzdJP3NpPVBQSzQwZVhMN0VKVWY2V08/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Linebacker Kip Lewis intercepted a Thorne pass and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown that essentially ended the game.

“The margin of error certainly feels very, very small,” said Freeze. “You feel the weight of every play call. You feel the weight of and I’m sure they feel the weight of the execution of that. I thought they were playing pretty free.

“We were up two scores and obviously when it got kind of tight you all sensed, all of us, the coaches and the players, you start feeling, ‘Man, we’ve got to make the perfect call and the perfect protection and run the perfect route.’ That’s a tall task when you’re playing a really good defense. The best thing to do is protect a two score lead and not get in that position. That’s what we failed to do."

Auburn (2-3, 0-2 SEC) plays at No. 2 Georgia next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvaHVnaC1mcmVlemUtcy1mYWlsdXJlLWNvc3QtYXVidXJuLWRlYXJs eS10aWdlcnMtZm9vdGJhbGwtb2tsYWhvbWEiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmF1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMu Y29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmh1Z2gtZnJlZXplLXMtZmFpbHVyZS1jb3N0LWF1YnVy bi1kZWFybHktdGlnZXJzLWZvb3RiYWxsLW9rbGFob21hJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMw NzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0t IEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK