AUBURN | Auburn’s defense made a big fourth-down stop and on the next play, Jarquez Hunter had a 22-yard run down to the Oklahoma 33-yard line. With 11:32 second left in the game and the Tigers leading the 21st-ranked Sooners 21-10, all the pieces were in place for an important AU win. Eight minutes later, those shattered pieces were laying in a pile of ash upon the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium after OU pulled off a 27-21 comeback win.

Freeze gave Thorne the option to run or pass during a crucial fourth quarter against Oklahoma. (John Reed/USA Today images)

“So it’s one that stings, for sure. I’ve got to help our team get over the edge when you have a chance to win a game like that,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. Freeze probably needs to start with himself and his coaching staff. After the first down on the OU 33, Auburn’s next two plays were incomplete passes, which stopped the clock. On 3rd and 10, Hunter was stopped for no gain and then Towns McGough missed a 51-yard field goal. The drive took just 1:31 off the clock, and Freeze put the decision to throw on Thorne’s shoulders and not his own. “I’ve got to make sure he understands the situation better and we should of had runs there,” said Freeze. “I’ve just got to be clearer with him on what we’re trying to do at that moment in the game.” It really started to fall apart for Auburn on Oklahoma’s next drive after quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. completed a 60-yard pass to J.J. Hester, which set up a two-yard touchdown run by Jovantae Barnes two plays later. The Tigers ran the the ball five of the next six times on the ensuing drive with a short pass to Hunter out of the backfield for a third-down conversion the only pass until facing a 3rd and 4 on OU’s 43-yard line.

