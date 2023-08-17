Freeze: Ashford 'will always have a package'
AUBURN | Robby Ashford finished second in the competition to be Auburn’s starting quarterback.
But the sophomore, who started AU’s final nine games last season, can still have a big role on offense. How big a role lies entirely on Ashford’s shoulders.
"Robby, he will always have a package," said AU coach Hugh Freeze. "If he handles all of this the right way, he will always have a package because he has an element to us that’s just a little different."
Ashford, who transferred from Oregon in 2022, completed 123 of 250 passes (49.2 percent) last season with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.
He also rushed for 707 yards and seven touchdowns on 153 carries.
"I believe with all my heart Robby Ashford gives us an absolute better chance to win the game if he accepts this news and continues to work and develops himself, because he might be the most freakish athlete I've ever had at quarterback,:" said Freeze.
"Robby is not just a runner — he's a dynamic runner, but he can throw. Certain things, he throws better. Hopefully, his consistency in that will continue to improve to where if we, whatever package he is in, they have to respect the pass off of it as well."
Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne was named Auburn’s starting quarterback by Freeze Thursday. Redshirt freshman Holden Geriner will serve as the third-team signal caller.
"I totally believe that Robby and Holden, we can win games with any of the three," said Freeze. "A lot of that would depend upon, you know, how we play defensively and how the supporting cast plays. I believe in all three of those guys, and there are days that there's been very little separation."
Freeze used last season at Liberty where he had to use four quarterbacks as an example of making sure the entire group, including true freshman Hank Brown, will be prepared.
"We lost our starter the first series of the first game to a broken hand," he said. "You put another one in he gets hurt and you’re down to number three. And there was one game where I had to play number four. And so you never know when your time is coming and what your gonna do with it when it comes. An if you make the most of that you might never see the bench again."
The Tigers open the season Sept. 2 against UMass at Jordan-Hare Stadium.