"Robby, he will always have a package," said AU coach Hugh Freeze. "If he handles all of this the right way, he will always have a package because he has an element to us that’s just a little different."

But the sophomore, who started AU’s final nine games last season, can still have a big role on offense. How big a role lies entirely on Ashford’s shoulders.

Ashford, who transferred from Oregon in 2022, completed 123 of 250 passes (49.2 percent) last season with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also rushed for 707 yards and seven touchdowns on 153 carries.

"I believe with all my heart Robby Ashford gives us an absolute better chance to win the game if he accepts this news and continues to work and develops himself, because he might be the most freakish athlete I've ever had at quarterback,:" said Freeze.

"Robby is not just a runner — he's a dynamic runner, but he can throw. Certain things, he throws better. Hopefully, his consistency in that will continue to improve to where if we, whatever package he is in, they have to respect the pass off of it as well."

Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne was named Auburn’s starting quarterback by Freeze Thursday. Redshirt freshman Holden Geriner will serve as the third-team signal caller.

"I totally believe that Robby and Holden, we can win games with any of the three," said Freeze. "A lot of that would depend upon, you know, how we play defensively and how the supporting cast plays. I believe in all three of those guys, and there are days that there's been very little separation."