But Freeze has confidence knowing he’s done this before. He inherited an Ole Miss program that had gone 2-10 the previous season and led the Rebels to a 7-6 record his first year.

It won’t be easy considering Auburn is coming off back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in 23 years and its last two recruiting classes were ranked 18th and 22nd nationally.

AUBURN | Hugh Freeze doesn’t know all the ins and outs of Auburn’s roster just yet, but he knows enough to believe he can engineer a quick turnaround.

And there are more opportunities for immediate help than just a few years ago due to the transfer portal.

“I think we can turn it fairly fast with the new world we're in,” said Freeze. “Because I believe with the commitment that's been shown by our fans, boosters and administration to invest in things like this that matter in recruiting and they matter in the NIL, the On To Victory fund.

“I do think we've got to be careful to get the right kids to fit our culture. But at the same time, it's much easier to add to your roster now than when it was when I took over Ole Miss and they haven't won an SEC game in two years. And obviously we were going to some New Year 6's in years 3 and 4. So I see no reason why with the current structure, we can't do this fairly fast.”

Auburn’s current recruiting class is ranked 44th nationally and 11th in the SEC with 12 commitments. That ranking could certainly receive a big boost if Freeze and his new staff can land some of the top recruits still considering Auburn along with flipping some prospects currently committed to other schools.

As far as numbers go, Auburn is scheduled to return approximately 55 players for next season. But with attrition, which can be amplified during a coaching change, the number could be closer to 45-50.

That would give Freeze and his staff the potential to sign 22 in the 2023 class and add another 13-18 from the portal.

The line of scrimmage is the biggest concern for the Tigers moving forward. The offensive line could return guards Kam Stutts, Jeremiah Wright and Keiondre Jones, but needs starters and depth at both tackle positions and center.

The defensive line could return Marcus Harris and Jayson Jones, but must rebuild the edge position from the ground up, which could be particularly difficult due to the priority that is put on pass rushers in recruiting and the portal.

As many as seven receivers could return, but AU could use a more proven outside playmaker. Linebacker also returns depth and experience but could use some playmakers.

The quarterback position will be interesting to watch with Robby Ashford showing a lot of potential and Freeze’s history of developing dual-threat playmakers.

Running back, tight end, defensive back and special teams should be the strongest returning position groups for 2023.

The transfer portal opens Monday and the early signing period begins Dec. 21.