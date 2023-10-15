“I didn't think we fought as hard, but that's something I've got to own. It's my job to get them to play hard,” said Freeze. “Maybe I'll watch the film and think differently, just I don't know.

“Maybe it was the fact that they leaned on us and knocked us off the ball a little bit that made me feel that way, I don't know. It may be that they're that good, I don't know. Going to have to watch the film.”

It’s not necessary to watch the film to know LSU dominated in all three phases. LSU out-gained AU 563-293 and converted 6 of 9 third downs on offense, had five tackles-for-loss, two sacks and held AU to 3 of 12 on third downs on defense, and set up a touchdown with a 60-yard kickoff return on special teams.

AU’s opening two drives netted -3 yards while LSU scored on its first four possessions.

It doesn’t get much easier next week with No. 13 Ole Miss visiting Jordan-Hare Stadium. AU will have to play much better to avoid a fourth consecutive loss.

“Leadership is big,” said senior offensive guard Kam Stutts. “We're going to find out who the real leaders are and I'm going to do my best to make sure I'm one of those guys and encouraging people and uplifting people and keep us going in the right direction."

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.