AUBURN | After a rough start and facing the first ranked opponent of the season, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is doubling down on his offensive system. The Tigers, which fell to 2-2 after a 24-14 loss to Arkansas, are last in the nation with 14 turnovers and will enter this week without a clear starter at quarterback. “I told our staff this morning, I love being in the fire with them,” said Freeze. “And if you're not willing to be in the fire in this profession and this league, you probably need to go, I don't know, do something different. I love the way they come to work. I love the energy they bring. And we're not changing anything.

Freeze doesn't plan any changes to his offensive system. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

"Obviously, addressing the turnovers and the third downs that cost us this game. We'll address those, but we're not changing who we are and what our culture is and what we believe in. So, not really changing anything.” In its two losses to California and Arkansas, Auburn has averaged 358.5 yards and 14.0 points. AU turned the ball over 10 times combined including eight interceptions. Freeze said he plans to let Payton Thorne and Hank Brown compete for the position this week. Thorne started the first two games before Brown took over against New Mexico in Week 3. Thorne came off the bench in the second half of the Arkansas loss after Brown had three first-half interceptions. “I think we're good other than 10 turnovers in two games,” said Freeze. “I think there's open receivers. I think we're running the ball effectively. I'm not sure why we would want to change any of that other than maybe we should call a few less shot plays or landmarks. They're not really sharp shot plays and maybe just stick to the RPO game and we gotta evaluate all of that. I mean, go watch the game and you see we're moving the football.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL19HRXlDTzlKdWpNP3NpPVJLNVhSTC10RHgtTDdYTEM/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==