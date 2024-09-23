PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Freeze ‘not changing anything’ on offense

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | After a rough start and facing the first ranked opponent of the season, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is doubling down on his offensive system.

The Tigers, which fell to 2-2 after a 24-14 loss to Arkansas, are last in the nation with 14 turnovers and will enter this week without a clear starter at quarterback.

“I told our staff this morning, I love being in the fire with them,” said Freeze. “And if you're not willing to be in the fire in this profession and this league, you probably need to go, I don't know, do something different. I love the way they come to work. I love the energy they bring. And we're not changing anything.

Freeze doesn't plan any changes to his offensive system.
Freeze doesn't plan any changes to his offensive system. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)
Advertisement

"Obviously, addressing the turnovers and the third downs that cost us this game. We'll address those, but we're not changing who we are and what our culture is and what we believe in. So, not really changing anything.”

In its two losses to California and Arkansas, Auburn has averaged 358.5 yards and 14.0 points. AU turned the ball over 10 times combined including eight interceptions.

Freeze said he plans to let Payton Thorne and Hank Brown compete for the position this week. Thorne started the first two games before Brown took over against New Mexico in Week 3. Thorne came off the bench in the second half of the Arkansas loss after Brown had three first-half interceptions.

“I think we're good other than 10 turnovers in two games,” said Freeze. “I think there's open receivers. I think we're running the ball effectively. I'm not sure why we would want to change any of that other than maybe we should call a few less shot plays or landmarks. They're not really sharp shot plays and maybe just stick to the RPO game and we gotta evaluate all of that. I mean, go watch the game and you see we're moving the football.”

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL19HRXlDTzlKdWpNP3NpPVJLNVhSTC10RHgtTDdYTEM/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Freeze insisted that everybody in charge of coming up with and implementing the game plan against the Razorbacks including himself, offensive coordinator Derrick Nix, quarterbacks coach Kent Austin and senior offensive analyst Jesse Stone did a quality job.

But that doesn’t mean the group doesn’t have plenty to work on this week, especially with how they handle first downs.

“We're dang good, truthfully, when we're in second-and-6. We're not so good when we're in second- and third-and-10,” said Freeze. “It feels like it's life or death with our margin of error right now, particularly if you're going to turn the ball over, in those plays. If you make the correct read there and hand the ball off, I think it's a 5-, 6-yard gain. Now you're in second-and-4. Instead we were in second-and-11.

“Those are the things we've got to meet and get cleaned up as coaches and make sure we're not continuously making those decisions. Defenses are going to win some plays. They’re well coached, and they've got some athletes over there in this league. But we can't do that for them with a poor decision. That comes with us coaching them properly and making sure they understand the game plan and the execution.”

Auburn wraps up a five-game homestand against No. 21 Oklahoma Saturday. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvaHVnaC1mcmVlemUtbm90LWNoYW5naW5nLWFueXRoaW5nLW9uLW9m ZmVuc2UtYXVidXJuLXRpZ2Vycy1mb290YmFsbCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXVidXJuLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGaHVnaC1mcmVlemUtbm90LWNoYW5naW5nLWFueXRo aW5nLW9uLW9mZmVuc2UtYXVidXJuLXRpZ2Vycy1mb290YmFsbCZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMDc0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==