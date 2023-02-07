AUBURN | Walker White had never attended a game at Jordan-Hare Stadium or even visited Auburn. The Tigers weren’t even a big part of his recruitment until Hugh Freeze was hired. Less than 10 weeks later, White committed to Auburn as a centerpiece of its 2024 class. “They offered me and were like, ‘We need to get you on campus.’ So I did,” said White of his January visit. “I had never been to Auburn before that. I have never been to a game there before. All I’ve heard is great things about it, though. When I went there for the visit, my relationship with the coaches grew a lot and I just fell in love with it when I was there.”

White started recruiting for Auburn immediately after his commitment.

Freeze played a big role in White’s recruitment and his final decision. “He’s done an outstanding job. He’s been relentless in contacting me,”said White of Freeze. “And all the other coaches have really made it clear that they want me as their guy for ’24 and that they have full trust that I can do whatever they need me to do in the offense that they’re putting together. “I really felt that I was their guy. I didn’t have one question in my head about Auburn. I am fully confident in what Coach Freeze and his offensive staff can do to develop me.” White, rated a 4-star and the nation’s No. 4 dual-threat quarterback, chose the Tigers over Clemson and Baylor. In addition to Freeze, White also credited offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery, quality control assistant Kent Austin and senior offensive analyst Jesse Stone for making a difference in his recruitment. “Coach Freeze is a very energetic guy and you can tell that when you’re around him. Just the staff he’s put together is really exciting,” said White. “Coach Montgomery is a great offensive mind who coached RG3. He brought on Ken Austin and Coach Stone, who are really geniuses about the game and quarterbacks. “Yes, it’s about Coach Freeze and his mind about offense, but it’s also the guys around him that make it exciting. Coach Freeze is a fun guy to be around, but he also told me that he will really push me and really try to make me my best. That’s really all I want out of a coach.”