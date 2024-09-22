PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Freeze: ‘It is just sickening’

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | With the turnovers and the losses piling up, Auburn could be facing a fourth consecutive losing season.

In a 24-14 loss to Arkansas at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Tigers committed five more turnovers to bring their season total to an alarming 14.

“I don't have the words. It is just sickening,” said Freeze. “Sickening that we can't take care of the football on the offense and just got, I've got to get that fixed.”

There needs to be a belief in Freeze's program to recruit at the highest level.
There needs to be a belief in Freeze's program to recruit at the highest level. (Jake Crandall/USA Today images)
Another concern for Auburn’s second-year head coach, which just might heighten that sickening feeling, is how the struggles on offense and the growing number of losses could impact recruiting.

Freeze and his staff are recruiting at a very high level. They signed the nation’s No. 8 class in 2024 and currently have the No. 4 class in ’25 and No. 1 class in ’26.

It’s been several decades since Auburn has recruited at this level, but can it be sustained if Auburn can’t build up any momentum on the field?

“I can't answer that,” said Freeze. “I've been consistent with my message of how I want to build it and that's through high school recruiting and hopefully they see that they can come in and help us. There will be growing pains, just like we're experiencing.

“So hopefully those '25 recruits see that, 'Man, coach is telling me the truth. He's building this and he's going to do it with us.' That takes some patience. People have to decide if that's what they're wanting to do it like or not. But I think it's the best thing for Auburn in the long term.

“But in the mean time, we should expect to play better. We've got to make catches when they come our way and we've got to make throws. And we certainly can't turn the ball over like we're doing right now.”

Auburn, which fell to 2-2 on the season, closes out a five-game homestand next Saturday against No. 15 Oklahoma. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 or 3:15 p.m. CT.

