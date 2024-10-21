Freeze feeling pressure in play calling

AUBURN | Auburn led 17-14 and had a first down on Missouri’s 37-yard line with 5:56 left in the game. Every instinct Hugh Freeze had was to dial up an explosive play and secure a big road win with a quick strike. Instead, he called a running play, which backfired. “I wanted to, when we got that ball, to take a shot,” said Freeze. “And man, five years ago I'd have done that and not worried. But then you're second-and-10, and we didn't give it to 27 like we should have.”

Freeze is feeling the pressure with every play call. (Photo by Brett Rojo/USA Today images)

Auburn went with Jarquez Hunter, who was dropped for a 2-yard loss. On second down, quarterback Payton Thorne kept the ball and was dropped for a 1-yard loss. The drive ended on a dropped pass by Sam Jackson. “That's our chance to put the game away and we have a negative run on first down. We just didn't execute it,” said Freeze. “You're giving it to your best guy on a zone play. “And you've gotta give them credit, their defensive front is good. But we didn't execute it very well, either.” While Auburn’s players have struggled executing in critical moments, Freeze and his staff are feeling the same pressure. “I feel the pressure of those calls, of not being free to do what I've done for years and, ‘Oh man, we could screw this up or we could not execute this correctly.’ “So those are all feelings that are real and legitimate and probably have an affect on us not finishing games really well.”