Freeze expects instant impact from LB class

AUBURN | There’s a big youth movement happening in Auburn’s linebacker room. The Tigers signed one of the nation’s top linebacker classes in 2025 and Hugh Freeze is expecting all three to contribute right away. They’ll need to with AU losing three veterans from last year’s unit in Eugene Asante, Austin Keys and Dorian Mausi Jr.

Melendez flipped from Miami to Auburn this fall. (Photo by John Garcia, Jr.)

“Just thrilled, and I think DJ (Durkin) did a really nice job with it,” said Freeze of the linebacker class. “Now they’re gonna have to play. We're really young in that room, but we're counting on them, obviously, and last year's class to carry the bulk of the load.” The new signees include Rivals100 standout Elijah Melendez from Osceola in Kissimmee, Fla., 4-star Bryce Deas from St. Francis in Baltimore, Md., and 4-star Jakaleb Faulk from Highland Home (Ala.) High. Melendez, who is rated the nation’s No. 4 inside linebacker and No. 94 overall prospect, had 69 tackles, nine tackles-for-loss and three interceptions as a senior. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder is expected to play inside linebacker for the Tigers. "Man, I think Elijah just looks like a senior right now. He's the most rocked up high school linebacker I’ve ever signed,” said Freeze.