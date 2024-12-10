Freeze expects instant impact from LB class

AUBURN | There’s a big youth movement happening in Auburn’s linebacker room.
The Tigers signed one of the nation’s top linebacker classes in 2025 and Hugh Freeze is expecting all three to contribute right away.
They’ll need to with AU losing three veterans from last year’s unit in Eugene Asante, Austin Keys and Dorian Mausi Jr.
“Just thrilled, and I think DJ (Durkin) did a really nice job with it,” said Freeze of the linebacker class. “Now they’re gonna have to play. We're really young in that room, but we're counting on them, obviously, and last year's class to carry the bulk of the load.”
The new signees include Rivals100 standout Elijah Melendez from Osceola in Kissimmee, Fla., 4-star Bryce Deas from St. Francis in Baltimore, Md., and 4-star Jakaleb Faulk from Highland Home (Ala.) High.
Melendez, who is rated the nation’s No. 4 inside linebacker and No. 94 overall prospect, had 69 tackles, nine tackles-for-loss and three interceptions as a senior.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder is expected to play inside linebacker for the Tigers.
"Man, I think Elijah just looks like a senior right now. He's the most rocked up high school linebacker I’ve ever signed,” said Freeze.
Deas, 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, is one of three talented prospects AU signed out St. Frances joining cornerback Blake Woodby and defensive lineman Darrion Smith.
“Bryce, man, that dude is a competitive guy,” said Freeze. “He competes. From a really good high school program, and just loved his competitive spirit and nature every time he was around.”
Faulk, 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, had a standout senior season with 91 tackles, 19 tackles-for-loss and five sacks. He’s the younger brother of AU rising junior defensive end Keldric Faulk.
“We can't say enough about the Faulk family, and they fit us here,” said Freeze. “They're Auburn men, Auburn people. And JJ, his length and just his demeanor. And I love everything about that family and shoot Lakendral (Barnes) become one of my favorite moms.”
All three signees are expected to enroll in January for winter workouts and spring practice. They’ll join a group with for returning players in junior Robert Woodyard, junior Laquan Robinson, sophomore Demarcus Riddick and redshirt freshman D.J. Barber.