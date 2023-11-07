“We’ve got to focus and be able to finish games and make those catches that put us in third and manageable or first down scenarios,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

The Tigers beat Vanderbilt 31-15 Saturday but the game could have been well over early in the second half had there not been so many drops.

It wasn’t just AU’s receivers that had a case of the drops. Ja’Varrius Johnson had two and Omari Kelly one, but tight end Rivaldo Fairweather had two, and tight end Tyler Fromm and running back Brian Battie had one apiece.

Kelly’s drop came on what could have been a 59-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter. Earlier on the same drive, Camden Brown couldn’t adjust on a deep pass that would have gone for 30 or more yards.

“I think as receivers we make a lot of the harder catches. Just a lack of focus on the ones we don't make,” said receiver Jay Fair. “I'm sure this week it will probably be a little more emphasis on it. Moving forward I feel like we can make all the plays that come our way.”

While it will certainly be a focus in practice this week, Fair said Freeze tried not to make too big of a deal out of the drops during the game.

“I'd say it's one of those things of don't get on him too hard because we know he can make those plays,” said Fair. “Usually having drops like that and getting on people can mess with people's head. I'd probably say Freeze just remaining confident in us, throwing us the ball.”

Auburn plays at Arkansas Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.