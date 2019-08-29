Huge September on tap for Auburn basketball recruiting
AUBURN | September is shaping up to be a huge month for basketball recruiting.Auburn has several top recruits scheduled to take official visits next month, beginning next weekend with four-star for...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news