Hudson: '(AU) is where my heart is'
AUBURN | Kobe Hudson is committed to Auburn and doesn't plan on changing that, especially after a visit Saturday for BIG CAT.
"This is where my heart is," Hudson said.
Hudson, from Troup in LaGrange, Ga., committed to Auburn in April, but said other colleges have not slowed their recruitments of him.
"I’ll take a couple of visits, have some fun, but this is where my heart is," Hudson said. "I’m trying to get all the people who aren’t committed to come here with me."
Who is Hudson recruiting to Auburn? Oddly enough, other top 2020 wide receiver recruits: four-star Javon Baker from Powder Springs, Ga. (McEachern), five-star Leonard Manuel from Ocala, Fla. (Vanguard) and four-star Jermaine Burton from Marietta, Ga.
Hudson was on Kodi Burns' team at BIG CAT (Burns' Bombers).
"We played team Family Feud and that was real fun," Hudson said. "The guy (who hosted) was real good. We also had a pie-eating contest and they are doing a photoshoot and a dance competition now."
Hudson will return to Auburn later this month to compete in a 7-on-7 tournament.