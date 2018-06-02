AUBURN | Kobe Hudson is committed to Auburn and doesn't plan on changing that, especially after a visit Saturday for BIG CAT.



"This is where my heart is," Hudson said.

Hudson, from Troup in LaGrange, Ga., committed to Auburn in April, but said other colleges have not slowed their recruitments of him.

"I’ll take a couple of visits, have some fun, but this is where my heart is," Hudson said. "I’m trying to get all the people who aren’t committed to come here with me."