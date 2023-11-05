"He’s big on defense. He’s a very exciting coach," Howard said of Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. "He likes energy and that’s the kind of guy I am. I bring energy to the team. (Pearl) is a different kind. The way he talks to people, the way he cares about people ... I love this team. I love how it looks already."

The Class of 2024 small forward may be one of the nation's bounciest and fastest players — he led Nike's EYBL circuit in dunks last year — but he nonetheless believes he may have found his match inside Neville Arena this weekend.

Howard, who grew up in Boston but now lives in suburban Atlanta, spent Saturday and Sunday morning familiarizing himself with life and basketball at Auburn. Tigers assistant coach Ira Bowman has been in contact with Howard since his freshman season, so that established a link.

That link strengthened a year ago when New Jersey guard Tahaad Pettiford committed to play at Auburn. Pettiford plays alongside Howard with the New Heights Lightning on the AAU circuit and the two players have been close since they were kids.

"(Bowman) started recruiting me a little bit more this year when (Tahaad) committed here," Howard said. "He’s reciting me heavy. Me and (Pettiford) have been really close through the years. He’s always pushing me to commit here. He’s excited."

Though Howard says he'd be willing to play any position Pearl considered appropriate — "Whatever he thinks the best predicament is for me, that’s what I would want," he said — Auburn's presentation to Howard centered on using him as a high-flying wing. Howard mentioned some similarities between his skills and the way Auburn featured another Atlanta-area star, Isaac Okoro, during the 2019-20 season.

Okoro was a primary on-ball defender, a driver and a transition-first player during his long season on the Plains before being selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Howard wouldn't mind to follow in those footsteps.

"I like to talk smack, I like to defend, I like to dunk, I like to run," Howard said. "With (Pearl's) energy, he’s a big crowd-pleaser — and so am I."

Howard said Auburn is in his top group of potential college destinations along with Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Arizona State and UConn. He isn't planning to make a decision until the late signing window, which opens on April 17.