Houston is an undersized team with its tallest player being 6-foot-8, so on paper, the Cougars should struggle to score and defend at the rim. Fortunately for the Cougars, paper doesn't play games, players do. The Cougars allow just 1.03 points per possession at the rim which ranks in the 95th percentile on Synergy. Despite its size, Houston is an elite shot-blocking team as it averages 4.7 blocks per game, which is top 25 in the country and includes three guys that average at least a block per game.

Jarace Walker and Kelvin Sampson (Marvin Gentry/USA Today)

Their frontcourt is led by former 5-star and future lottery pick Jarace Walker. Walker averages 11.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game on 54 percent true shooting. He also averages a block and a steal and is a physical freak standing at 6-foot-8 and 240 pounds. "Jarace is a nightmare matchup," said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl. "He is powerful, quick, skilled, great IQ, great motor. 6'8" in frame, but arms that make him 6'11." Flanking Walker at center is J'Wan Roberts and despite is 6-foot-7 frame, he is one of the best rebounders in America. Roberts averages 7.9 rebounds per game with three of those being offensive rebounds. He's a massive reason for Houston being top 10 in rebounds per game in the country.

Auburn celebrates (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

Pearl knows how difficult, yet crucial, crashing the glass will be against the Cougars. "Watch them just run to the glass and run through people," Pearl said. "Knowing that we're going to have to put bodies on bodies, and some of our guys may not be able to get a rebound, but they have to make sure that their matchup doesn't get a rebound. So it will be our biggest challenge tomorrow will be keeping Houston off the glass." Offensively, Walker and Roberts combine to average 21.6 points per game and help make Houston extremely efficient when finishing around the rim. The Cougars average 1.30 points per possession at the rim, which is in the 98th percentile. For Auburn, it's about matching the Cougars' physicality. The Tigers will have the size advantage, but that can only take them so far.

Auburn C Johni Broome (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)