STULTZ: Rambling on a full stomach

There will be many ways to remember the 2024 Auburn football season. Some will rue the close losses that the Tigers seemed to throw away. Others will remember the upset victory over Texas A&M, an epic four-overtime game with more ups and downs than a roller coaster. For me, it will be about a team that didn't give up on each other when it would have been so easy to. Auburn fans saw what a team that had thrown in the towel looked like in 2008 and 2012. Those teams were more interested in getting to the offseason than putting up a fight on the field. Say what you want about Payton Thorne, but he could have sulked after getting bench following the California game. He didn't, and while the results haven't been great, he has responded with some solid play. So that's how I will remember Year 2 of the Hugh Freeze era on the Plains. Give credit to the coaches for keeping everything together. Give credit to the fans for sticking it out and making Jordan-Hare a living hell for the Aggies last Saturday. And, extraordinary credit to the players for battling even when things weren't going their way. Now, if I can adjust my belt buckle for the fifth time in the last 24 hours, let's dive into some ramblings.

