Auburn commits in action: Round four

It's crunch time for several Auburn commits. Some are playing for a spot in their state title games, while others have a chance to advance to the semi finals. Three future Tigers have already clinched a spot in the state title game, as Jared Smith, Anquon Fegans, John McGuire and Thompson will have this week off before the Alabama 7A title game next Wednesday. Here's where to find every Auburn commit in action this week.

Antonio Coleman travels to face Pike Road this week. (Photo by Rivals.com)

Saraland (12-0) @ Pike Road (10-3) Date: Friday, Nov. 29 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Pike Road Stadium — Pike Road, Ala. Saraland remains unbeaten heading into the final four of the AHSAA 6A State Playoffs, having to travel to face Pike Road this week. The Spartans have only had two games this season be decided by one possession, led on offense by Texas commit KJ Lacey and Ole Miss commit Dillon Alfred. Auburn commit Antonio Coleman leads the defensive front on a defense that allows 11 points per game.

Elba (11-2) @ Maplesville (11-2) Date: Friday, Nov. 29 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Red Devil Stadium — Maplesville, Ala. This is where the road ended for Alvin Henderson and Elba last year — making an exit in the final four. The Auburn running back commit isn't looking to repeat, as he's hoping to add state champion to his already historic resume. In order to reach Birmingham, Elba will have to do it on the road, facing the team that the Tigers beat last season to advance to the final four. It's the second-ever matchup between the two schools, with Elba's 49-14 win last year the only previous result.

Houston County (8-4) @ Milton (12-0) Date: Friday, Nov. 29 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Eagle Stadium — Alpharetta, Ga. Ryan Ghea and Milton have dominated this season and made a strong case to be the favorites to win another state title. They'll host Houston County with a trip to the semi-finals on the line. Houston County is led by Memphis quarterback commit Antwann Hill.

Southside (11-2) @ Houston Academy (12-1) Date: Friday, Nov 29 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Westgate Park — Dothan, Ala. Southside Selma is looking to make history this year and is one step closer to winning their first state title in school history. Wide receivers Derick Smith and Erick Smith are the Auburn commits in action, as the duo lead a high-powered offense that's led its team to 11 straight victories.

Thomas County Central (11-1) @ Langston Hughes (11-1) Date: Friday, Nov, 29 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Langston Hughes Stadium — Fairburn, Ga. Two one-loss teams do battle this week, as Tavaris Dice and Langston Hughes host Thomas County Central. Thomas County Central has the winning formula — its offense scores a bunch of points and the defense doesn't give up many. Only Lee County and Ousmane Kromah have been able to take down the Yellowjackets this season. Their roster boasts a couple of future D1 players, such as former Auburn commit and current USC pledge Kendarius Reddick, along with 2026 Rivals250 DE Cam Brooks.

Edmond Memorial (9-2) @ Bixby (9-2) Date: Friday, Nov. 29 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Spartan Stadium — Bixby, Ok. Broderick Shull and Bixby face Edmond Memorial this week, who's two losses are mutual opponents with Bixby. Both teams lost to Owasso earlier this year, while Bixby defeated Deer Creek 48-10 and Edmond Memorial lost to Deer Creek by 14.

Benedictine (7-4) @ Blessed Trinity (10-1) Date: Friday, Nov. 29 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Titans Stadium — Roswell, Ga. Despite finished the regular season one game over .500, Jacobe Ward and Benedictine are finding themselves in the third round of the GHSAA Class 4A playoffs. This week's opponent will be a significant step up from Benedictine's previous two playoff matchups, facing one-loss Blessed Trinity on the road. Blessed Trinity's only loss this season was to Milton by 14.

Oxford (13-0) @ Parker (12-1) Date: Friday, Nov. 29 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Major Brown Memorial Stadium — Birmingham, Ala. Oxford puts its undefeated record on the line Friday, traveling to Parker to face arguably the best defense in the state. Auburn commit Jourdin Crawford makes up one of several components, which includes Ohio State commit Na'eem Offord, Miami commit Timothy Merritt, Alabama commit Vodney Cleveland and Washington commit Caleb Smith. South Carolina commit Keenan Britt is one to watch on the defensive side of the ball for Oxford.

Highland Home (13-0) @ Reeltown (12-1) Date: Friday, Nov. 29 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Nix-Webster-O'Neal Stadium — Reeltown, Ala. On the quest for its first state title, Highland Home will head to three-time state champion Reeltown. The Rebels came close last year, losing the title game to Fyffe, so Jakaleb Faulk will go up against a team hungry to get back to the big stage. The Flying Squadron have been the team to beat all year, with 24 points the smallest margin of victory all season.



Osceola (10-2) @ Armwood (12-0) Date: Friday, Nov. 29 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Lyle Flagg Stadium — Seffner, Fla. There's a tough task ahead for Elijah Melendez and Osceola. Either knock off an undefeated team at their home stadium, or the season is over. Osceola will face Armwood, which after blowing out nearly everyone on its schedule, played in a close game last week. There's a trip to the final four in the FHSAA Class 6A playoffs on the line, as 1-seed Armwood hosts 2-seed Osceola.

Ravenwood (13-0) @ Houston (11-2) Date: Friday, Nov. 29 Time: 7 p.m. CST Location: Landers Ford Stadium — Germantown, Tenn. Donovan Starr and Ravenwood will travel close to Memphis this week, as the undefeated Raptors hit the road for the first time this season. Their opponent is two-loss Houston and the winner will advance to the TSSAA 6A championship game.

Hillgrove (11-1) @ Carrollton (12-0) Date: Friday, Nov. 29 Time: 6:30 p.m. CST Location: Grisham Stadium — Carrollton, Ga. No team has kept it within one score of Carrollton all season, as the Trojans continue their undefeated season with a home contest against Hillgrove. Shamar Arnoux will be in action for Carrollton, which also boasts a roster with Colorado quarterback commit Julian Lewis, Texas commit Zelus Hicks, 2026 wide receiver Ryan Mosley and 2026 center Zykie Helton.