Auburn’s defense keying on Milroe

“He a strong running quarterback, so it is going to take a lot more to get him down,” said outside linebacker Jalen McLeod. “We're going to have to definitely wrap, tackle, contains if you want coverage, stay in coverage and then let the rush do its thing. We're going to have to keep eyes on him at all times.”

The fourth-year junior has thrown for 2,396 yards and 15 touchdowns, and rushed for 615 yards and 17 more TD’s.

Milroe is coming off one of the toughest games of his career, completing just 11 of 26 passes for 164 yards and three interceptions and gaining just seven yards on 15 carries in a 24-3 loss at Oklahoma.

His numbers at home are much better, however. He’s completing 70 percent of his passes at home and 60 percent away. He has 10 touchdown passes at home and just three away while six of his 11 interceptions have come on the road.

“He competes at a high, high level in some of the biggest games and I would think he would be determined to bounce back,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “I think we’ve got to plan to get his best. I feel confident that they’ll use him as a runner. That’s when they’ve been the most dangerous. And we’ve got to have a plan for that.”

Another key player for the Tide offense is freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams, who has 42 receptions for 804 yards and eight touchdowns. UA’s next most productive receiver, Germie Bernard, has just two touchdown receptions.

“Of course, Ryan is a kid we recruited really hard, and know how talented he is,” said Freeze. “Have a short memory when you’re a DB. You can’t hold onto it. You’ve got to play the next one. You’re on an island a lot of the times back there with an athletic quarterback and athletic receivers. They’re going to make some plays. We’ve just got to hope we make our share, also.”

Kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.