How Auburn's summer enrollees fit in

With spring practice wrapped up, we have a rough idea of where Auburn's depth chart stands as of now. But come late May, eight more high schoolers will be enrolling and helping boost the team's depth and roster as a whole. Taking a look at where all eight of Auburn's summer enrollees could fit in on Auburn's roster:

Camden Brown could make an immediate impact at WR for Auburn. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Camden Brown — WR Setup for potentially the quickest path to immediate playing time, the St. Thomas Aquinas standout is a much-needed addition to Auburn's WR room for two reasons. No. 1, Auburn is extremely thin at WR. Seven scholarship WRs went through spring practice, and J.J. Evans missed most of it and Ja'Varrius Johnson also missed some time. Towards the tail end of spring ball Landen King officially moved into a hybrid role, playing both tight end and wide receiver, but it's still a spot that's very thin for Auburn. There's an immediate chance to enter the two-deep and compete for a starting role. No. 2, at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Brown provides a big body to play on the outside and go up and win a jump ball. Brown joins Ze'Vian Capers as one of two Auburn receivers taller than 6'3" and his big body will be a huge asset for Auburn.

Damari Alston — RB Similar to Brown, Damari Alston joins a room that's a little thin at the moment. Tank Bigsby leads the way with Jarquez Hunter set to return from a procedure sometime in the summer, but that's it in terms of returning experience. Sean Jackson earned a scholarship spot in the spring thanks to his performance and Jordon Ingram also looked solid this spring, but there's a clear path to playing time in the RB room. Alston could slot in as RB3 immediately and get a fair share of carries during his freshman season.

Austin Ausberry — DB Austin Ausberry is Auburn's highest-rated signee, but where he fits in is not exactly clear. It will probably end up wherever he's needed most as he could play safety, corner or nickel. At nickel it was Donovan Kaufman during the spring, so he could slot in as a backup at there. Auburn relied on second-year Cayden Bridges and early enrollee Caleb Wooden at safety, so he could compete for a starting role at the safety spot alongside Zion Puckett. If Ausberry were to slot in at corner, he'd be further down the depth chart behind Jaylin Simpson, Nehemiah Pritchett and DJ James.

Robert Woodyard — LB Owen Pappoe missed the entirety of the spring as he took the time to recover from his ankle injury, allowing the younger players a chance to step up. Cam Riley and Wesley Steiner did just that, both improving their stock in the spring. With Eugene Asante also in the mix, Woodyard projects as a second- or third-string linebacker for Auburn this season.

Omari Kelly — WR Just like Brown, Omari Kelly has an immediate path to playing time as soon as he steps on campus. Auburn needs receivers, and the former Hewitt Trussville standout will have a chance to immediately compete for the two-deep.

Keionte Scott — CB At cornerback, Keionte Scott projects as a potential No. 4 corner for Auburn this year. He'll have to compete with J.D. Rhym and A.D. Diamond, but Scott has experience at the JUCO level that should allow him to step in pretty smoothly. The Snow College corner will be utilized a fair amount during his first season on the Plains.

Enyce Sledge — DT Auburn lost some of its defensive line depth over the course of the spring, which clears the way for Enyce Sledge to potentially see the field his freshman year.

With Oregon transfer Jayson Jones and Marquis Burks at the nose tackle spot Sledge is likely a third-string, but could end up being utilized. Though, he's a potential redshirt candidate during his freshman season.