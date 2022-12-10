Memphis is not an easy team to score on. The Tigers are currently a top-20 defense on Kenpom and allow just .79 points per possession which ranks in the 87th percentile per Synergy. Given how both Tiger teams struggle on offense and excel defensively, this will likely be an ugly-looking game. Despite Memphis’ defensive prowess, there are ways in which the Tigers could be exploited. Here are a few:

Transition Bruce Pearl has been adamant about wanting Auburn to get out and run. Auburn hasn’t been great in that area this season, ranking only in the 47th percentile, but this is an area of defense in which Memphis struggles. Memphis is only average with its transition defense as it ranks in the 44th percentile. Auburn has had its struggles in closing out possessions, but if it can do that and push tempo immediately off of that then Auburn could find a bit of success there.

Size advantage Memphis isn’t necessarily a small team as it plays two centers that are 6-foot-9 and 6-foot-10, but it is susceptible to giving up offensive rebounds. In its past two games, Memphis has given up a staggering 35 offensive rebounds and has allowed 25 points off of those rebounds. For the season, the Tigers are in the 16th percentile on put-back points allowed. Memphis also has not played a team with a center combination of Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell. Auburn has been great at grabbing offensive rebounds all season and if it can continue that trend then it should have some solid putback chances. It’ll come down to Auburn’s centers, specifically Broome, being able to finish through contact, something that has been a struggle.