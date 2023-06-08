An Auburn offer has flipped Kahlil House's recruitment. House, originally from Warner Robins, Ga. played well enough at Auburn's OL/DL camp to earn an offer from Auburn, and it has boosted the Tigers to the top of his list and has him planning a return trip to the Plains. “It changed the game. It’s changed my recruitment so far," House said. "I plan on setting an OV today, I’ll be announcing that soon. It’s really changed it. I’ve already shown interest here and I’ve already said in other [interviews] that I really am interested in Auburn because of how close to home it is and Auburn is a big school." The interest on both sides is mutual as Auburn was telling the 6-foot-4 and 280-pound lineman that it "wants him bad."

Kahlil House has earned an Auburn offer a great showing at Auburn's OL/DL camp. (Henry Patton/AuburnSports)

"They were telling me how much I’d help their o-line room," House said. "There’s a great of me coming and playing early.” Auburn has holes at offensive line, and the Houston County product sees that and believes he can fill that void and succeed under this staff. "I know I can come here and develop and succeed," he said. "My initial goal is to make it to the league… I know here that I can do that.”