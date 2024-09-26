AUBURN | Auburn’s passing game isn’t running on all cylinders ranking 133rd nationally with eight interceptions, but KeAndre Lambert-Smith is certainly doing his part. The Penn State transfer is fourth in the SEC with 12 receptions, third with 338 receiving yards and first with five receiving touchdowns. “I don't know that we can expect much more out of him, really. I mean, he's playing dang-near every snap and is playing at a high level, making plays when they come to him,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

Lambert-Smith scores on a 68-yard pass against Arkansas. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Against Arkansas last Saturday, Lambert-Smith had five receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns including a 68-yard TD from Payton Thorne on 4th and 2. His 156 receiving yards is tied with Tim Carter for the 14th most in a single game in program history. It was the most since Seth Williams’ 161 against Mississippi State in 2019. But five turnovers including four interceptions were too much to overcome in a 24-14 loss to the Razorbacks. “We’re just facing adversity as a team right now,” said Lambert-Smith. “We believe in the quarterback room as an offense and as a team. They’re going to get that handled and make the corrections. “The receivers are going to take accountability for a few of those picks, tipped balls that we should have been deeper on the route or in a different spot. We’re going to take accountability and we’re all going to come together as a collective and be better.”

Freeze would also like to see more production out of Auburn’s other wide receivers including a talented freshman class. Since the opening blowout win over Alabama A&M, Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons and Perry Thompson have combined for 14 receptions for 172 yards and no touchdowns. The trio had six catches for 234 yards and three touchdowns combined against the Bulldogs. Coleman, however, missed a game and has been limited by a shoulder injury. “We do need more out of some other guys,” said Freeze. “Robert (Lewis) had a difficult drop on a third-and-10 that was a really good throw, and that's not like him. Those are big plays in those games that — convert one of those drives, and we get to keep going. Cam hopefully gets healthier this week and gets back to playing like he did in fall camp, and young Malcolm and Perry keep coming on, for sure. “We like that room. It's got some depth and solid play. It'd be nice to see, you know, in two of the games that we had all the turnovers, it'd sure be nice to see what that room would really look like in totality if you continue all those drives, where you get to see how they end.” Auburn wraps up a five-game homestand against No. 21 Oklahoma Saturday. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.