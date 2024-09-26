PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Hot start for Lambert-Smith

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Auburn’s passing game isn’t running on all cylinders ranking 133rd nationally with eight interceptions, but KeAndre Lambert-Smith is certainly doing his part.

The Penn State transfer is fourth in the SEC with 12 receptions, third with 338 receiving yards and first with five receiving touchdowns.

“I don't know that we can expect much more out of him, really. I mean, he's playing dang-near every snap and is playing at a high level, making plays when they come to him,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

Lambert-Smith scores on a 68-yard pass against Arkansas.
Lambert-Smith scores on a 68-yard pass against Arkansas. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)
Advertisement

Against Arkansas last Saturday, Lambert-Smith had five receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns including a 68-yard TD from Payton Thorne on 4th and 2.

His 156 receiving yards is tied with Tim Carter for the 14th most in a single game in program history. It was the most since Seth Williams’ 161 against Mississippi State in 2019.

But five turnovers including four interceptions were too much to overcome in a 24-14 loss to the Razorbacks.

“We’re just facing adversity as a team right now,” said Lambert-Smith. “We believe in the quarterback room as an offense and as a team. They’re going to get that handled and make the corrections.

“The receivers are going to take accountability for a few of those picks, tipped balls that we should have been deeper on the route or in a different spot. We’re going to take accountability and we’re all going to come together as a collective and be better.”

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0I1X2dzNHUtdkFZP3NpPVg3NDRNRXR0T0hmVDViUnA/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Freeze would also like to see more production out of Auburn’s other wide receivers including a talented freshman class. Since the opening blowout win over Alabama A&M, Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons and Perry Thompson have combined for 14 receptions for 172 yards and no touchdowns.

The trio had six catches for 234 yards and three touchdowns combined against the Bulldogs. Coleman, however, missed a game and has been limited by a shoulder injury.

“We do need more out of some other guys,” said Freeze. “Robert (Lewis) had a difficult drop on a third-and-10 that was a really good throw, and that's not like him. Those are big plays in those games that — convert one of those drives, and we get to keep going. Cam hopefully gets healthier this week and gets back to playing like he did in fall camp, and young Malcolm and Perry keep coming on, for sure.

“We like that room. It's got some depth and solid play. It'd be nice to see, you know, in two of the games that we had all the turnovers, it'd sure be nice to see what that room would really look like in totality if you continue all those drives, where you get to see how they end.”

Auburn wraps up a five-game homestand against No. 21 Oklahoma Saturday. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3RCM0hBSWdYVWVJP3NpPXFhUGF1Y2xvQnRTaVVFREs/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvaG90LXN0YXJ0LWZvci1rZWFuZHJlLWxhbWJlcnQtc21pdGgtYXVi dXJuLXRpZ2Vycy1mb290YmFsbC1yZWNlaXZlcnMiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlv bigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2Ny aXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNj cmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhl IGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZl IHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1n LmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRC ZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgog IDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9w P2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmF1YnVybi5yaXZh bHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmhvdC1zdGFydC1mb3Ita2VhbmRyZS1sYW1iZXJ0 LXNtaXRoLWF1YnVybi10aWdlcnMtZm9vdGJhbGwtcmVjZWl2ZXJzJmM1PTIw MjI3MzMwNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0 Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK