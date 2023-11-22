Hot Board: Offense
We're just under one month away from the Early Signing Period, and things are starting to fall into place for Auburn's 2024 class.
The Tigers currently have 18 commits in the class, but Hugh Freeze and company are hungry for more. Here are some names to track over the next month, broken down position by position, as we inch closer to December.
We'll start with players on the offensive side of the ball.
QUARTERBACK
Needs: 1
Commit (1): Walker White
Targets: None
The Skinny: Auburn plans to add one quarterback from the high school level in this class and White is the guy.
With the quarterback position seemingly entering into a realm of as much uncertainty as last offseason, there's no telling who could be the starter for Auburn in 2024. White will have the chance to compete for a starting spot, but it seems more likely the Tigers will be searching the portal once again, or hoping that Payton Thorne returns revamped.
Hugh Freeze expects a "plethora" of visitors this weekend, and with White being one of them, expect the QB to do some recruiting of his own.
RUNNING BACK
Needs: 0-1
Commits: None
Targets (2): David Eziomume (25%), Kevin Riley (15%)
The Skinny: The Tigers are hoping to return their entire room next season, and while it would be nice to grab a running back from the high school level, it's still not vitally important for this class.
Auburn is still in pursuit of Clemson commit David Eziomume, but that's a difficult flip to pull off. Things between the two looked to be progressing, but after a recent visit to Clemson, it's looking more bleak. Miami commit Kevin Riley is also in the mix, but I don't believe Auburn to be the leading threat to flip Riley
It's worth noting that Auburn is making a heavy push for 2025 running back Alvin Henderson, so this may be a position that can wait until next cycle, especially with an in-state product of Henderson's caliber.
WIDE RECEIVER
Needs: 3-4+ (Portal)
Commits (3): Bryce Cain, Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson
Targets (2): Cam Coleman (80%), Ryan Williams (35%)
The Skinny: Following his visit to New Mexico State and a surprise visit Monday, it seems like the winds could be shifting toward the Auburn Tigers in the race for Cam Coleman.
When Coleman committed to Texas A&M in July, the Aggies and Auburn were considered the two front runners and this could be a battle to the wire for the elite wide receiver. Florida State is also in the mix, but the feeling is that the Seminoles are No. 3. Coleman will be back in town for the Iron Bowl, a noteworthy visit.
Meanwhile, it's sounding more and more that Ryan Williams will end up reclassifying into the 2024 class. If Williams does end up reclassifying, it's not out of the picture that Auburn could pull both wideouts, but the challenge of flipping Williams from Alabama remains tough.
I'd expect Auburn to look heavily in the portal as well.
TIGHT END
Needs: 1-2
Commits (1): Martavious Collins
Targets (2): Amir Jackson 35%, Roger Saleapaga 30%
The Skinny: Rivaldo Fairweather has made an immediate impact on the offense and Auburn could bring back Fairweather, along with the rest of the tight end room, next season.
That being said, the Tigers are tracking several names with the hope to add one or two more tight ends before signing day. Florida commit Amir Jackson has been on campus several times, while Roger Saleapaga plans to take his official visit this upcoming weekend for the Iron Bowl and is coming off official visits to Utah and Oregon.
Jackson or Saleapaga are looking like tough pulls at the moment, for different reasons. Jackson is committed to an SEC school, which is always tough, while pulling Saleapaga away from a west coast team is also a difficult task.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Needs: 4-5+ (Portal)
Commits (1): DeAndre Carter
Targets: Favour Edwin 75%, Coen Echols 40%, Seth Wilfred 35%, Jayven Richardson 25%, Rustin Young 15%, Jaekwon Bouldin 15%
The Skinny: Auburn will host a couple of its top offensive line targets this weekend for the Iron Bowl — Favour Edwin and Texas A&M pledge Coen Echols.
Auburn is thought to have made serious progress with Edwin and I consider the Tigers the favorite to land him at the moment, with the hope to also change Echols' mind about Texas A&M this weekend.
This will be the first time that Echols has been on campus since his official visit in June, so it appears he's at least exploring some options before signing day now that Jimbo Fisher is out.
Wilfred is one of the top guys at the JUCO level for Auburn along the offensive line, and it's sounding like traction is being made as he's scheduled an official visit for Dec. 8.
Other names we'll continue to monitor include Oregon State commit Rustin Young and JUCO players Jayven Richardson and Jaekwon Bouldin.