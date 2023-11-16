Things may be freezing on the Plains, but recruiting is heating up. Auburn made several key moves over the weekend for both its 2024 and 2025 classes, landing three commitments in three days. Two of which were on the defensive side of the ball, flipping Jamonta Waller from Florida and picking up a JUCO safety. Here's where Auburn stands with the rest of its 2024 defensive targets as early signing day rapidly approaches.

Jeremiah Beaman is a top priority for Auburn along the defensive line. (Caleb Jones/Rivals.com)

DEFENSIVE LINE Needs: 4-5 Commits (3): Malik Blocton, TJ Lindsey, Dimitry Nicolas Targets (4): Jeremiah Beaman 40%, Brien Taylor 30% (JUCO), LJ McCray 25%, Antonio Alfano 15% (JUCO) The Skinny: Alabama commit Jeremiah Beaman is the big name one the board right now, as Auburn works to flip the No. 102 player in the nation. He's been open to other visits this fall, that's no secret, but is there legitimate interest in Auburn? I believe there is. Auburn is expected to host Beaman for the Iron Bowl, which could be a monumental visit if everything goes right for the Tigers. When it came down to LJ McCray's decision day, it was a fierce battle between Auburn, Florida State and Florida. The Gators won the battle, but Auburn is trying to win the war and continues to go after McCray. Meanwhile, they're still looking at the JUCO level, with Brien Taylor and Antonio Alfano headlining the list. It seems that Taylor still has a while to go before his decision, but Auburn was viewed high enough to get an official visit this fall. Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi State are in the mix. Alfano was the No. 5 player in the country for the 2019 class, before taking the JUCO route. With an extensive offer list, there's no clear front runners at the moment.

JACK LINEBACKER Needs: No Limit Commits (2): Joseph Phillips, Jamonta Waller Targets: Portal The Skinny: Auburn worked its tail off to get Jamonta Waller to flip from Florida, and now, they have two legitimate jack linebackers who will likely be in the rotation next fall. Jalen McLeod will also have the option to return with his COVID year of eligibility still available.

LINEBACKER Needs: 2-3 Commits (2): Demarcus Riddick, D'Angelo Barber Targets: Portal The Skinny: Auburn is expected to bring back its main contributors at the linebacker position next season, but have added two outstanding in-state players that could see the field some as true freshmen. I'd expect the Tigers to look into the portal for any linebackers worth adding, as well.