Horton, Wilson expected back for Iron Bowl
AUBURN | Auburn was without a full-time starter and a major contributor on offense in Saturday’s 52-0 blowout win over Samford.
Senior Mike Horton, who has started 30 career games, didn’t play against the Bulldogs with an undisclosed injury. Horton suited up and went through warmups with the first-team before the game, but the decision was made to hold him out.
“Mike was a guy that got a little banged up last week and we just chose to hold him out. We think he’s going to be fine next week,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.
Horton is expected to return to the starting lineup for next Saturday’s matchup against Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Senior Kaleb Kim started for Horton at right guard before being banged up in the second quarter and making way for Jalil Irvin.
“Kaleb has kinda been that guy that with Nick (Brahms), they were kind of the third guards with that,” Malzahn explained. “That was just kind of a natural thing for us. I think Kaleb did a good job when he was in.”
Jay Jay Wilson, an Arizona State transfer, was also held out of the Samford game. Wilson leads Auburn’s tight ends and H-backs with 12 receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.
“He had a little minor thing that happened. We chose to hold him out too. We feel pretty certain that he’ll be back next week too,” Malzahn said.
Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium in the 84th Iron Bowl is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.