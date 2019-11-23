AUBURN | Auburn was without a full-time starter and a major contributor on offense in Saturday’s 52-0 blowout win over Samford.

Senior Mike Horton, who has started 30 career games, didn’t play against the Bulldogs with an undisclosed injury. Horton suited up and went through warmups with the first-team before the game, but the decision was made to hold him out.



“Mike was a guy that got a little banged up last week and we just chose to hold him out. We think he’s going to be fine next week,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.