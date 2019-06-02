ATLANTA | A two-hour rain delay couldn’t stop Bailey Horn or Auburn.

Horn threw six shutout innings, three before and three after the delay, as the Tigers beat Georgia Tech 4-1 to win the Atlanta Regional.



Auburn, which wins an NCAA Regional in back-to-back years for the first time in program history, advances to the Chapel Hill Super Regional against No. 14 national seed North Carolina next weekend.



Horn (4-0) allowed just two hits in a career-high 6.0 innings to earn the win. The sophomore left-hander struck out four and issued one walk on 88 pitches.



Cody Greenhill came in to hold the Yellow Jackets to a run over the final 3.0 innings with four strikeouts to earn his 11th save of the season.



Auburn scored all the runs it would need in the sixth on an RBI single by Rankin Woley and a two-RBI double by Steven Williams. The Tigers added a run in the ninth on a two-out RBI single by Ryan Bliss.



Williams was 1 of 4 with two RBI, finishing the Regional with six hits, two home runs and 10 RBI to earn MVP honors. In six NCAA Regional games over the past two seasons, Williams is 14 of 26 with 10 runs scored, two doubles, one triple, three home runs and 15 RBI.



Auburn, which improves to 36-25, advances to only the third Super Regional in program history and in will compete in a Super Regional in back-to-back years for the first time in program history. The Tigers dropped 2 of 3 at Florida last season.



Auburn has not advanced to the College World Series since 1997.