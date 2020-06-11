Horn is the second Auburn player taken in the draft after the Cleveland Indians selected RHP Tanner Burns with the No. 36 overall pick in the competitive balance portion of Wednesday’s first round.

AUBURN | Bailey Horn started just nine games in two seasons at Auburn, but it was more than enough for the left-hander to be selected by the Chicago White Sox with the 142nd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

“Bailey is a left-hander that throws 92-94, 95,” Auburn pitching coach Tim Hudson said. “Those guys don’t grow on trees. I think he has a pretty high ceiling. Either as a left-handed specialist or I think he has the stuff to compete for a rotation spot.”

Bailey, who was coming off Tommy John surgery, was 4-2 with a 5.97 ERA in his first season at Auburn after transferring from McLennan (Texas) Community College. He got off to a strong start last season going 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 17.1 innings before the 2020 season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tigers also had shortstop signee Werner Blakely drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth round with the No. 111 overall pick.

"We really think highly of Werner to the point of thinking that he could be a first rounder, and I’m not sure he is in this draft from everything I’ve heard," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said Monday. "That he could be one of the best position players in college baseball. If you’re one of the best position players in the Southeastern Conference that bodes well. You can go to a Dansby Swanson, an Alex Bregman. You can go to recent history.

"If you’re going to put somebody in that category without playing one game of high school ball that’s what we think of him. Are we always right? Who knows, but I know he’s a baseball player and he wants to play baseball."

Burns, Horn and Blakely are all expected to sign with their MLB club.

Several of Auburn's high-profile players weren't drafted and could return for the 2021 season including starting pitcher Jack Owen, closer Cody Greenhill, outfielder Steven Williams, infielder Rankin Woley and catcher Matt Scheffler.